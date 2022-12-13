Paxlovid lowered COVID hospitalizations, deaths in vaccinated adults over 50, Mass General Brigham study says

The data was contained in the Mass General Brigham Enclave, a repository of “carefully validated information on patients” who test positive for the virus, the release said.

The study, published this week in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, crunched “observational data” from nearly 45,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between January and July of this year, Mass General Brigham said in a statement.

Paxlovid , the drug used to treat COVID-19 infections, reduced hospitalizations and death in a highly vaccinated population of adults over the age of 50 by 44 percent, according to a new study from Mass General Brigham researchers.

Advertisement

In prior clinical trials, the statement said, Paxlovid had been shown to reduce hospitalization and death among high-risk, unvaccinated patients by 88 percent. But the Mass General Brigham study shows the drug can also benefit vaccinated people, the statement said.

The results of the study could inform ongoing efforts to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations during an expected winter surge, according to Mass General Brigham.

“When [Paxlovid] ... was first becoming available for treating COVID-19, providers and patients asked important questions about who might benefit the most from this intervention, which can pose complications under certain circumstances,” said Dr. Scott Dryden-Peterson, medical director of Mass General Brigham’s COVID outpatient therapy and a corresponding author of the study, in the statement.

“The observed rate of hospitalization or death was low (1 percent) among outpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, but we found that Paxlovid was still associated with a proportional reduction of risk for hospitalization of about 50 percent across patient groups with different baseline risk levels,” Dryden-Peterson said.

Dr. Ann Woolley, associate clinical director of transplant infectious diseases and Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a senior author on the study, said the research was critically important to Mass General Brigham’s COVID-fighting strategy.

Advertisement

“The impetus for this study was in needing to figure out how this therapy fits into Mass General Brigham’s response to COVID-19,” Woolley said in a statement. “This study incorporated and built on existing systems and has allowed us to feel, programmatically within the Mass General Brigham system, and clinically within Infectious Diseases, that we were doing the right thing by prescribing Paxlovid to eligible patients.”

In the coming months, the statement said, study authors expect Paxlovid will be more important in the war on the virus, since there are currently no longer any monoclonal antibody therapies available that work against the circulating COVID strains in the U.S.

“These data have been helpful as we prepare for a winter surge,” Dryden-Peterson said. “Our findings suggest that Paxlovid can save lives, and it can have a real impact on keeping hospital beds available for the treatment of other conditions. The opportunity to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations is not there unless people know that they’re positive, so we have ongoing efforts to do outreach, make testing available, and communicate to the highest-risk patients that they may benefit from Paxlovid or another antiviral treatment option.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.