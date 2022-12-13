The peak of the Geminid meteor shower is here

The weather is going to cooperate. I am expecting clear skies both tonight and most of tomorrow night, although some cloudiness will begin to infiltrate the area by Thursday morning.

One of the best-known meteor showers each year is the Geminid, which runs from late November through much of December. Like most meteor showers, there’s a crescendo that will peak Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (That said, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning will probably be a pretty close second.)

The moon and its brightness will be a consideration, as it was full a week ago. There is still quite a bit of light even though it’s in waning mode. Nevertheless you still should be able to catch several meteors, especially if you’re willing to stay up until midnight and be out during the peak, which is around 2 a.m.

The Geminid meteors radiate from near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini, according to Earthsky.org. They appear in the east and are most plentiful around 2 a.m. Earthsky.org

Most meteor showers originate from comets, but the geminids are the result of debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. The asteroid was discovered in the early 1980s, and up to that point, most astronomers believed meteor showers were all caused from comet debris. Most still are, but how we understand comets and asteroids can change over time — even the classification of these objects as an asteroid or comet.

In researching this piece, I learned that the number of meteors in this particular shower has actually increased over the decades. When it was first discovered in the mid-1800s, the meteors only numbered in the 20s during peak. Now it can be 50 to 100, depending on the year and sky conditions. It now rivals the summer Perseid meteor shower. That one gets a lot of hype, I suspect, because it is warmer and easier to be outside at night in August as opposed to December.

Obviously if you want to watch this celestial event you need to dress warmly, get somewhere where you can get a good view of the entire sky, be sure to let your eyes adjust, and then just look up. Late at night the meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, specifically the star sextuplet Castor. Even earlier in the evening you should be able to spy some shooting stars.

The final meteor shower of the year is the Ursids, which is currently underway, but will peak in about a week. It’s a low-key meteor shower with 5-10 meteors per hour.

The Ursid meteor shower will peak on the night of Dec. 21 into the morning Dec. 22. EarthSky.org



