Pedestrian dies after being struck in Tewksbury, Middlesex DA says

A pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle last Friday in Tewksbury, died today after being hospitalized for several days, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The victim was identified as William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston. A preliminary investigation determined he was struck in the road on Main Street in Tewksbury by a 31-year-old driver who was traveling north, according to the statement.
Snelbaker was found with life-threatening injuries and the driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, the statement said.
Snelbaker was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Burlington, where he died.
Advertisement
The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney’s office and Tewksbury police. State Police are conducting a reconstruction of the crash.
No charges have yet been filed, the statement said.
Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.