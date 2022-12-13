Pedestrian dies after being struck in Tewksbury, Middlesex DA says

A pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle last Friday in Tewksbury, died today after being hospitalized for several days, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The victim was identified as William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston. A preliminary investigation determined he was struck in the road on Main Street in Tewksbury by a 31-year-old driver who was traveling north, according to the statement.

Snelbaker was found with life-threatening injuries and the driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, the statement said.