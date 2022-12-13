Senator Reed and the major fusion breakthrough

I’m not going to pretend that I know all the ins and out of nuclear energy, but my colleague David Abel does, and he writes that in theory, “fusion could yield inexpensive and unlimited zero-emissions electricity, without producing any significant radioactive waste, as fission does in traditional nuclear power plants.” You should read his full story here.

The Financial Times was first to report that scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California had achieved a “net energy gain” from an experimental fusion reactor, which could be a path to unlimited clean energy.

The US Department of Energy is expected to announce “a major scientific breakthrough” on nuclear fusion later this morning, and US Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island is among the lawmakers set to have a starring role at the press conference.

Words and phrases like “milestone” and “holy grail” are being used to describe the announcement, which you can watch here at 10 a.m.

So where does Reed factor in?

He’s the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, which provides billions of dollars annually to National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). In the National Defense Authorization Act that is expected to be approved by the Senate this week, NNSA programs will receive $22.3 billion.

Reed will join Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby, and other top officials from the Biden administration for the announcement.

You can expect everyone to express cautious optimism about the breakthrough, and Abel reports that scientists have mixed views on whether there will be real-world implications based on the findings.

