Spies, microchips, and night lights. The story of an alleged Russian smuggling ring in a N.H. town.

“They are the nicest family,” said a delivery driver who frequently stops at the home, dropping off packages of various shapes and sizes. “They’ll leave gift cards out around the holidays. And snacks.”

Alexey and Daria Brayman, a pair of thirty-something Eastern European emigres, blended well into this land of shared casseroles, poker nights, and neighborhood book clubs. They run a popular online craft store — selling quirky night lights on Etsy — and stood out largely for their generosity and goodwill.

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Their home at 30 Ellie Drive is the picture of American suburbia: Two stories, blue shutters, tidy landscaping. An SUV in the driveway with a “Baby on Board” decal and a small army of inflatable Christmas decorations standing sentry in the yard.

But Tuesday morning, that perfect American image was shattered as Alexey Brayman was named in a sprawling federal indictment with six others, snared in an international crackdown on an alleged smuggling ring that illegally funneled sensitive technology to Russia.

Federal authorities already have arrested two of the alleged conspirators, including one in Estonia last week and a second in New Jersey on Tuesday. Brayman is expected to surrender today.

Daria and Alexey Brayman of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Facebook

Federal prosecutors say the Braymans’ home has been a clearinghouse for expensive semiconductors, oscilloscopes, and other items bound for Russia — items, experts say, commonly used to build weapons systems, including those used in the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The federal charging documents, obtained by the Globe, outline a plot pulled straight from “The Americans” TV series, about KGB agents raising a family near Washington, D.C.

As the Braymans lived a seemingly quintessential American lifestyle — attending Celtics games, vacationing in Florida, visiting local arts festivals — Alexey Brayman allegedly received a steady stream of “advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications,” according to the indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of New York.

These items, investigators alleged, “could make a significant contribution to the military potential or nuclear proliferation of other nations or that could be detrimental to the ... national security of the United States.”

Alexey Brayman at Celtics game at TD Garden. Facebook

To evade US export sanctions, Brayman’s alleged co-conspirators shipped the equipment piecemeal to his Merrimack home using fictitious front companies headed by Russian businessmen and co-conspirators, according to the indictment. Brayman, authorities allege, would then ship the equipment from Merrimack to Germany and Estonia, “common transshipment points for items ultimately destined for Russia.”

The alleged smugglers have been on the radar of federal investigators for some time, documents show. In early October, a federal magistrate judge signed off on an extensive FBI search of the Merrimack home, including computers and cellphones, according to a copy of the search warrant application obtained by the Globe. FBI agents specializing in espionage and counterintelligence activity later raided the home.

On Tuesday morning, federal authorities unsealed a 16-count indictment, naming Brayman, Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Vadim Konoshchenok, and Vadim Yermolenko. They allegedly played various roles in the scheme and are charged with conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling, and bank and wire fraud.

Brayman was expected to surrender today, authorities said. Konoshchenok was arrested and taken into custody in Estonia. Yermolenko was arrested Tuesday morning in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, authorities added.

The arrests come as the war in Ukraine nears its tenth month, outlasting Russia’s original projections and sapping the country’s stockpiles of weapons and microelectronics. The Kremlin’s ability to sustain the offensive now hinges in part on its access to sanctioned Western electronics, which is more difficult than ever under current US sanctions.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the US and Russia remains fraught. Just last week, the countries executed a high-stakes prisoner swap: Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who had been arrested in Russia for allegedly carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

* * *

The house at 30 Ellie Drive in Merrimack, N.H. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On a weekday afternoon late last month, delivery drivers piled packages of various sizes and dimensions on the Brayman’s garland-wrapped front porch. A security camera pointed inconspicuously from its perch above the front door.

When the doorbell beckoned, Daria Brayman greeted a Globe reporter cautiously. She wore a T-shirt and bright blue socks that said “Fun City.” When she learned of the reason for the visit, she stepped out onto the front porch and quickly pulled the front door closed behind her.

Speaking with a thick accent, she initially invited a reporter to return later to speak with her husband, who she said was not at home, before later saying she would need to consult with her lawyer.

Asked about allegations that her husband was using their home to funnel sensitive materials to Russia, however, Brayman denied knowing about anything illegal.

“We do craft festivals and fairs,” she explained, an apparent reference to the family’s night light company.

The couple’s background — and political sympathies — make them unlikely associates in the Russian war machine.

Alexey lists on Facebook his hometown as the country’s capital, Kyiv. He also once posted a clip of Ukrainian performers on America’s Got Talent calling attention to the years-long conflict with Russia.

Last spring, while the components for terrorism were allegedly being smuggled through their home, Daria promoted her donations to Sunflower of Peace, a charity providing “life-saving medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the Russian military invasion.”

* * *

For decades, experts say, Russia has relied upon a discreet web of agents to illicitly procure materials the country struggles to produce itself — things like high-level electronics components used for combat and defense.

The battle to obtain such goods has taken on an added urgency in recent years, however, as tensions over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and this year’s invasion of Ukraine have resulted in a growing series of US export sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to crucial Western-made products.

The materials at the heart of the Merrimack case — semiconductors — are known as “dual-use” technologies. Though ubiquitous in everyday items like PlayStations and vehicles, the tiny chips are also vital to producing weapon systems such as the ballistic missile that struck a southern Ukraine maternity ward in November, killing a newborn child.

“You need these things [in order] to hit very specific targets, like a power station or a hospital,” said James Byrne, a director at the Royal United Services Institute, in an interview with the Globe. “[They’re] a very important part of how Russia fights a war.”

Despite the institution of widespread sanctions — as well as the insistence of U.S. officials they’ve had a crippling effect on Russia’s war efforts — there is little question that American-made materials have continued to flow into Russia.

In 2016, Alexander Fishenko, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, was sentenced to 10 years for illegally shipping millions of dollars in U.S. microelectronics to Russia’s military. And earlier this year, five Russian nationals were federally indicted for their alleged roles in a global procurement, smuggling, and money laundering network.

What’s more, researchers have identified hundreds of individual components produced by US-based companies in Russian weapons systems lost or expended in the Ukraine invasion, according to an August report released by Reuters and the Royal United Services Institute.

“Russia [has] a lot of expertise in obtaining those components — they’ve had a long experience of doing it, and it’s something they take very seriously,” said Nick Reynolds, a research analyst for land warfare with RUSI, which studies defense and security matters.

“People who do that are valuable assets.”

* * *

The Braymans arrived in this town of 26,000, perhaps best known for its long-running barbecue rib festival, in 2019, settling into a well-kept home at the end of a quiet street popular with joggers and dog-walkers.

Those acquainted with the couple described them as friendly, if private; few who spoke to the Globe in recent weeks acknowledged knowing the Braymans closely. But public records, as well as the couple’s social media activity, offer a glimpse into the lives they built after arriving in the U.S. more than a decade ago.

Posts from Alexey Brayman’s Facebook page from a decade ago teem with musings on sex, women, and gambling: in one photo, he poses behind the wheel of a convertible; in another, between a pair of scantily-clad women, smiling slyly. He seemed to strike a more domestic tone following his 2015 marriage to Daria, however. He posted images of their dinner dates and family vacations to St. Augustine, Fla., and Israel, where the couple ate sushi and posed with giraffes in Haifa.

“Nice overtime win! Celtics #BleedGreen,” he wrote in a Facebook post last January, along with a photo taken near the court at TD Garden.

His wife, Daria, also appears to have assimilated smoothly into American life.

Her LinkedIn profile suggests she spent her early career working for a pipe company in the Russian city of Kopeisk. Later, she earned a Master’s degree in professional communication from Clark University in Worcester in 2012, according to her online resume. She then went to work as a project manager at inSegment, a digital marketing agency based in Newton, according to the resume. Daria Brayman has not been charged with a crime.

In 2016, state records show, Alexey launched a business, CoolHouz LLC, specializing in personalized night lights — adorned with dolphins, ballerinas, and the Boston Bruins — that Walmart would eventually carry online.

* * *

The scheme, as outlined in the indictment, was extensive. The Globe also obtained a search warrant application for the Merrimack home when the file was briefly available in the federal courts records system.

Beginning as early as 2017, the records allege, a team of Russian nationals — most operating from their home country — sought to obtain banned U.S. items in a plot that would involve millions of dollars, a slew of front companies, and various international locations.

The group was tied to a Russian company called Sertal LLC — addressed to a nondescript apartment block on Moscow’s outskirts — that US officials have described as part of an illicit smuggling network “instrumental” to Russia’s war machine.

Working at the behest of agents in Russia, a man named Boris Livshits — one of seven people named in the indictment — allegedly purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars in sanctioned items from American electronics companies, misleading sellers about the equipment’s ultimate destination.

Once purchased, authorities allege, Livshits — using the alias “David Wetzky” and a host of front companies — arranged for the items to be shipped to the Braymans’ Merrimack home. There, prosecutors say, Alexey Brayman would repackage the items before shipping them on to intermediary locations, including Estonia and Germany, where they would ultimately be rerouted to Russia.

As part of the conspiracy, prosecutors allege, members of the network falsified financial and shipping documents and were careful to break up large shipments in an effort to avoid attention and suspicion. Payments, too, were intentionally muddied, authorities say, with large amounts shifted between accounts in the names of shell companies held at banks around the world.

How and when authorities first became aware of the alleged plot is unclear; court records offer few details about the case’s origins, and federal authorities declined requests for comment.

But by this fall, court records show, authorities had amassed a trove of evidence, including email correspondence between the alleged co-conspirators, shipping records, and the assistance of at least one confidential source.

In July, a Nevada magistrate judge signed a warrant for a tracking device to be placed on a “signal generator” purchased by Livshits from an Illinois-based company. With the company’s cooperation, investigators traced the item from a shipping point in Nevada to Merrimack before intercepting it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where it had been repackaged and bound for Germany.

Not long after, federal agents armed with a search warrant arrived at 30 Ellie Drive.

* * *

This all allegedly played out under the radar in the Meadowoods subdivision, a place where the last controversy of note involved a camper parked in a residential driveway, against neighborhood policy.

As Joe Camar, the president of the Meadowoods neighborhood association, put it: “There’s very little that happens here.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger. Brendan McCarthy can be reached at brendan.mccarthy@globe.com.