Authorities investigating homicide of woman in Stoughton

State Police detectives assigned to Morrissey’s office and Stoughton police are investigating the death, prosecutors said.

The investigation is focused on the home at 743 Park St., according to Morrissey’s office.

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday in an outbuilding of a home on Park Street in Stoughton, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

“Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office have joined the Stoughton Police in investigating an apparent homicide in the vicinity of 743 Park Street,” Morrissey’s spokesman, David Traub, wrote in an e-mail around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. “Single female victim located in an outbuilding at that property.”

Traub also wrote that the “investigation is in very preliminary stages and additional information is expected to be available later today.”

Earlier Tuesday, Stoughton police tweeted about an “active crime scene” in the residential neighborhood near the intersection of Park Street and 5th Street.

“We have a large police presence on Park Street near 5th street where there is an active crime scene,” police tweeted. “At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the area.”

