Theater District assault suspect being sought by Boston police

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 5 assault in the Theater District that required the victim to undergo emergency brain surgery, authorities said.
Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the smiling suspect and said officers were called to the area of 279 Tremont St. for an assault in progress around 1:48 a.m.
“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries which necessitated emergency brain surgery,” police said in a statement. “Witnesses informed the officers that the suspect had punched the victim in his face, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head.”
The suspect, police said, boarded a chartered bus that left the area before officers arrived on scene.
“While the bus and several parties involved have since been identified by district detectives, the suspect involved has not been at this time,” the statement said. “Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.”
Tipsters can also drop a dime anonymously.
“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”
