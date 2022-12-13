Theater District assault suspect being sought by Boston police

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 5 assault in the Theater District that required the victim to undergo emergency brain surgery, authorities said.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the smiling suspect and said officers were called to the area of 279 Tremont St. for an assault in progress around 1:48 a.m.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries which necessitated emergency brain surgery,” police said in a statement. “Witnesses informed the officers that the suspect had punched the victim in his face, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head.”