She has written to Globe Santa before. This year’s letter, in the voice of her 7-year-old daughter, is an update.

“As you already know, we suffered domestic violence,” the letter began. “Since then, everything has been so difficult. My mom is doing her best to keep us safe, to have a roof over our heads, food on the table, and a warm and cozy bed.”

Her mother’s most pressing need, she said, is a job. “I know she have been trying but because of her English it is a little difficult for her. Once she get a job I know things are going to be better.

“Mom have faith,” the child said, “She always say there is a better life waiting for us.”

She closed on an optimistic note. “I forgot to say! Finally I passed 1st grade! My little sister is in the daycare now. So, we are doing great! Thank you, Santa!”

Letters to Globe Santa often read as if written to a friend, a confidant, or, especially, a big brother. Globe Santa may be a charity, part of the Boston Globe Foundation, but Globe Santa also is Santa — red suit, white beard, kind heart.

“Write a letter to Globe Santa,” the Globe Santa forms say. “Tell us why you need help.”

Those who have been silenced by domestic, or intimate partner, violence — whether out of shame, or fear, or simply as a way of coping — don’t always know what to make of the opportunity, to write a letter and to know it will be read. Then they pick up their pens, and start writing.

“It’s a gift to me in that I feel supported and seen,” a mother of five wrote to Globe Santa. By helping her with her two eligible children, who are 10 and 11, she said, Globe Santa will make it possible for her to help her older children, who have stood by her in a difficult time, “keeping the spirit of the holiday alive.”

“Receiving support like this helps me to remember, there is still good in the world,” she said.

On a typical day in the United States, more than 20,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotlines. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime, and one in 15 children are exposed to domestic violence each year, nearly all of them as eyewitnesses.

Emotional or psychological abuse invariably accompanies physical violence and does its own long-term damage to mental health, in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder, low self-esteem, lack of trust in others, and depression.

The economic impact is complex. Victims of domestic violence have a hard time holding down jobs; often they’re prevented from working, or having their own bank accounts, forms of financial control. Even survivors, who have managed to break the cycle, do so encumbered by debt, damaged credit, and housing instability.

“It has been extremely hard to get back on my feet alone,” the mother of a girl, 10, and a 5-month-old baby boy, wrote to Globe Santa. “I’ve had difficulty in a lot of different ways, including maintaining housing.

“Help from Globe Santa will be a blessing for my children, after all they’ve been through,” she said. “Help from Globe Santa will help me give my children the Christmas they deserve.”

It was only after her husband left, and she won a restraining order to prevent his return, that the mother of a 7-year-old girl understood the precarity of her situation, as a non-U.S. citizen.

“My family live in USA for 15 years, but we never think about that,” she wrote. “But now is totally different.”

She has employment authorization, and is able to work, “but I can’t make enough to support my family. If you help us, my daughter will be so happy. Thank you so much.”

In a letter translated from the Spanish, the mother of two boys, 8 and 10, told Globe Santa of her decision to move to another state to leave an abusive marriage.

“I used to always work. I even started my own little business,” she wrote, “But with everything that went on, I had no option but to leave everything behind and start a new life here, for my mental health and for my kids’ peace of mind.

“The past months have been really difficult,” she said, “But I would do it all over again with no regrets. Seeing their happy faces and how much their behavior has improved since we are here in this new environment is priceless.”

She wants more for them, this holiday, than what she can provide on her own. “They’re doing so well in school and they’re behaving so well here at home, they do deserve to have a special day.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.