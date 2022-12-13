US Postal Service letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Melrose; authorities searching for two suspects

Authorities are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose on Dec. 10.

Authorities are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose on Dec. 10. Share

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Orchard Lane, and the two suspects fled on foot after robbing the letter carrier, US Postal Inspection Service officials said in a statement.

A US Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Melrose on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

“The US Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously,” officials said in the statement. “In this offense, the suspects brandished weapons. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offence punishable by up to 25 years in prison.”

The incident is being investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service and the Melrose Police Department, the statement said.

Advertisement

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement,” and reference case number 3927109.

“This case is ongoing, and no further comments will be made at this time,” US Postal Inspection Service officials said in the statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.