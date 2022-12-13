‘We’re just putting smiles on kids’ faces;’ Firefighters bring Christmas cheer to young patients at Shriners Children’s Boston

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation — a non-profit charity made up of firefighters — plans the Christmas event each year, and has done so for 20 years, excluding 2020, according to foundation director Steve Turley. The foundation provides emotional and financial support to those with burn injuries, including children at Shriners Children’s Boston.

Four inpatient and around 20 to 30 outpatient children peered out of the hospital’s windows as the Claus couple slowly inched closer in the bucket of a fire ladder extending from the fire engine.

In lieu of a sleigh and reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are Boston Fire Department lieutenants by day, rode a firetruck to Shriners Children’s Boston hospital to deliver holiday cheer Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Usually, firefighters will respond for some sort of rescue,” Turley said. “When it comes to Shriners Hospital, it’s always love to the rescue.”

After Mr. and Mrs. Claus — also known as Lieutenants Robert McGrath and Sheila Leahy of the Boston Fire Department — waved to children from outside, they climbed down from the truck, donned surgical masks, and walked inside to meet with each patient individually.

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus put on face masks after they rode on a Boston Fire Dept. ladder truck to the Shriners Children’s Hospital where they and their elves visited with patients inside. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A few off-duty firemen dressed as elves followed the two through the automatic doors, escaping the blustery December weather.

One patient had been carefully curating a wish list over the past few weeks in preparation to hand it to Santa, according to Shriners Children’s Boston child life specialist Jackie Raftery.

“We have some patients here from all over the world and for a lot of them, Christmas is very meaningful for them,” Raftery said. “To help them have some normalcy in a time that’s very difficult for them in their medical journey is very special.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus also stop by the hospital for “Christmas in July” each year, according to Shriners Children’s Boston administrator Frances Marthone. Hospital staff were just as excited as the patients for the North Pole visitors to show up on Tuesday, she said.

Advertisement

“I was commenting on many people having Christmas adornment on and they said, ‘Of course! Santa is coming.’ They are children at heart,” she said.

An elf (also a Boston firefighter) directs a Boston firetruck as it backs up in front of the Shriners Children’s Hospital. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boston firefighter and self-proclaimed “Head Elf” Dan Conroy held a bag of candy canes to give out to patients. He said he’s been helping with the festivities for the past nine years.

“We’re just putting smiles on kids’ faces,” Conroy said before following the group inside the hospital.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.