Workers evacuate downtown office building due to smoky conditions

Mike Molloy, who works on 5th floor of building, stood on the corner of Congress and Water streets after being evacuated.

Firefighters responded to 50 State St. after 9 a.m., shutting down streets around the building as they extended ladders from trucks on the perimeter but did not use them to help people evacuate. Instead, workers found their way out by stairs and, initially, elevators, they said.

Workers in a downtown Boston office building evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire on the roof of the high rise generated thick smoke inside the offices, according to evacuees and Boston Fire Department.

“So when I walked into the lobby where the elevators are and people from the 10th floor were taking the elevators down and they told the security guard that they smelled smoke,’' he said.

Linda Price, who works in a law firm on the 10th floor, said she was alerted to the potential crisis by alarms.

A firefighter inspected the roof of 50 Congress Street. A fire on the roof of the building led to the street being temporarily shut down. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

”I was working and I didn’t smell the smoke, but the alarms went off,” she said, adding she was joined by a tenant from another office. “We didn’t smell smoke, but we heard the alarms going off and we just came down.”

Price said workers have been doing asbestos removal on the building’s roof. She also said that many offices are vacant inside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





