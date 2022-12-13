Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’

Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed. Vice President Kamala Harris recalled officiating at a lesbian wedding in San Francisco. And the White House played a recording of Biden’s television interview from a decade ago, when he caused a political furor by unexpectedly disclosing his support for gay marriage. Biden was vice president at the time, and President Obama had not yet endorsed the idea.

“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.”

WASHINGTON — A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon to watch President Biden sign same-sex marriage legislation into law, a joyful ceremony that was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues.

Advertisement

“I got in trouble,” Biden joked of that moment. Three days later, Obama himself publicly endorsed gay marriage.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Lawmakers from both parties attended Tuesday's ceremony, reflecting the growing acceptance of same-sex unions, once among the country's most contentious issues.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer wore the same purple tie to the ceremony that he wore to his daughter’s wedding. His daughter and her wife are expecting their first child in the spring.

“Thanks to the millions out there who spent years pushing for change, and thanks to the dogged work of my colleagues, my grandchild will get to live in a world that respects and honors their mothers’ marriage,” the New York Democrat said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the crowd that “inside maneuvering only takes us so far,” and she thanked activists adding impetus with "your impatience, your persistence and your patriotism.”

Despite Tuesday's excitement, there was concern about the nationwide proliferation of conservative policies on gender issues at the state level.

Advertisement

Biden criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need."

“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected," Biden said. “But the antidote to hate is love.”

Among the attendees were the owner of Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado where five people were killed in a shooting last month, and two survivors of the attack. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.

“It's not lost on me that our struggle for freedom hasn't been achieved," said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "But this is a huge step forward, and we have to celebrate the victories we achieve and use that to fuel the future of the fight.”

Robinson attended the ceremony with her wife and 1-year-old child.

The new law is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the Supreme Court reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide. The new law also protects interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia struck down laws in 16 states barring interracial marriage.

The signing marks the culmination of a monthslong bipartisan effort sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion available across the country.

In a concurring opinion in the case that overturned Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested revisiting other decisions, including the legalization of gay marriage, generating fear that more rights could be imperiled by the court’s conservative majority. Thomas did not reference interracial marriage with the other cases he said should be reconsidered.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Push is on to investigate risks to election security

An effort by supporters of former president Donald Trump to copy sensitive voting software in multiple states after the 2020 election deserves attention from the federal government, including a criminal investigation and assessment of the risk posed to election security, according to election security advocates.

As new information about the multistate effort continues to emerge, the national election and campaign-finance reform group Free Speech for People, along with several former elections officials and computer scientists, sent a letter Monday urging the Justice and Homeland Security departments to investigate. They wrote that by copying voting software and circulating it ‘’in the wild,’’ partisan election deniers have created a digital road map that could help hackers alter results or disrupt voting.

Evidence of the multistate effort was unearthed by plaintiffs in a long-running civil lawsuit over the security of Georgia’s voting system. They found that as Trump falsely blamed his 2020 defeat on hacked voting machines, sympathetic officials in rural Coffee County allowed computer forensics experts, paid by a nonprofit run by Trump-allied attorney Sidney Powell, to copy voting software in January 2021. That software was then uploaded to a website, where it was downloaded by election deniers across the country.

‘’Because these events were revealed in a private lawsuit rather than through a law enforcement investigation, the significance and consequences may not have registered with the relevant federal agencies,’’ reads the letter. Several of its 15 signatories have served as experts for the plaintiffs in the case.

Advertisement

Records show that some of the people involved in copying software in Coffee were also involved in copying and circulating voting software in Michigan and Colorado.

Prosecutors in Georgia and other states are investigating efforts to access and copy voting software. But the letter argues that there are still many unanswered questions about the ‘’coordinated, multi-state plan’' organized and paid for by Trump allies.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

WASHINGTON POST

DeSantis wants to investigate COVID vaccines ‘wrongdoing’

MIAMI — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jogging loose more information about the vaccines.

He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which some discussion centered on the fact that pharmaceutical companies have not provided their data on the COVID-19 vaccines to independent researchers.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

Advertisement

DeSantis noted that Florida recently “got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis. So, it’s not like this is something that’s unprecedented.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Harris highlights Africa’s youthful population at summit

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday opened the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa’s youthful population — making the case that the continent’s demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come.

Harris offered the optimistic thread at the start of the Biden administration’s three-day gathering that’s bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. The vice president also announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the US Export-Import Bank was entering new memorandums of understanding that will clear the way for $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.

The vice president’s appearance at the forum was one in a series of events designed to showcase commitment to Africa after years of what some officials have lamented was a lack of involvement in the continent that has increasingly become a battleground for global influence with China.

President Biden, who is set to meet leaders on Wednesday, signed an executive order establishing the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. The African diaspora includes nearly 2 million African immigrants as well as many African American descendants of enslaved people who have close connections to the continent.

About 60 percent of Africa’s population is under 25.

ASSOCIATED PRESS











