1972 Mass. highway turning point recalled as if it were yesterday

Governor Frank Sargent made a courageous and visionary decision to stop the eight-lane highway from being built through Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville.

On Jan. 25, 1969, more than 1,200 people from the Greater Boston Committee on the Transportation Crisis demonstrated across the street from the State House after many years of organizing to stop the highway. Sargent came out of his office and went across the street to Boston Common to talk with the demonstrators. He then invited 30 leaders to go back to the State House with him to talk for an hour further about this issue. He went on to put a moratorium on the highway construction and then ended the project. Can you imagine a governor acting like this?

Some years later, I was privileged to work with leaders of the campaign to stop the highway to get the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to install a display commemorating this history. It was put up in 1993 outside the Roxbury Crossing Station on the Orange Line, right where that highway would have been. The marker names 156 people who led this effort, most of whom were community leaders. When does that kind of concrete recognition of community leaders and organizers ever happen?

For significant social change to take place, people need to relentlessly and strategically organize so that they can engage government officials and business leaders to listen and act. This inside-outside combination is how significant change happens.

Lew Finfer

Dorchester

The writer is an organizer with Massachusetts Communities Action Network.





There were years of opposition. Sargent was a follower, not a leader.

Thank you for remembering the death of the Southwest Expressway. But that it was stopped in 1972 is almost the only thing you got right.

I was there. One of the first meetings to revive opposition to the extension of Interstate 95 was in my Jamaica Plain living room in 1967. Opposition spread throughout JP, the South End, and Roxbury. We were actively opposed by Mayor Kevin White and the Globe and got no support from Governor Frank Sargent. I remember a packed meeting at the Curley School. City officials had to listen to almost unanimous opposition to the highway, which was then proposed to be elevated.

Sargent was a follower, not a leader. In the end he made the right decision. But for years he supported the highway. There was growing public opposition. The highway plan was incomplete because the Inner Belt through Cambridge had been stopped. And the Sierra Club was threatening a lawsuit because the Southwest Expressway would have gone through the Fowl Meadow wetlands. Sargent had no choice.

The taking by eminent domain of homes in the Southwest Corridor continued when it was clear the highway might not happen. It was brutal. People just walked away with virtually nothing. Their homes were worthless in the path of a highway. There were fires at night as salvagers ripped copper pipes out of the walls of the abandoned houses. Neighborhoods were obliterated. Lives were changed. Most of this could have been prevented had the governor acted sooner. But he did not. Federal money appropriated for clearance was spent.

The Southwest Expressway was part of a bad transportation plan. It was stopped 50 years ago. But it was stopped not by the transportation planners or by enlightened public officials. It was stopped by the residents of the South End, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain.

John Bassett

Brookline





He reinforced his legacy as a great governor

Danny McDonald’s article revisits Governor Frank Sargent’s 1972 decision to scrap plans for a Southwest Expressway. It reinforces Sargent’s legacy as one of our greatest governors. This decision, plus his action in May 1970 to come out of the State House and order the flag to be lowered to half mast in solidarity with grief-stricken students reacting to the Kent State massacre, should remind today’s politicians that might doesn’t always make right. Courage counts, as do decency and empathy.

Joan Kerzner

North Andover