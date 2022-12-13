Boost in US oil production is still called for

I read with interest your editorial on US authorization of the Chevron oil deal with Venezuela (“New Chevron license to pump Venezuelan oil is a step in the right direction,” Dec. 4). I applaud the Biden administration’s effort to try to improve living conditions in Venezuela as a condition. If another of the United States’ goals is to increase oil production, I too have no problem with it — that is, just as long as we also commit to increasing such production here at home till the reality of renewables can truly replace such fuel.

Peter G. Hill