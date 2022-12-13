fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Boost in US oil production is still called for

Updated December 13, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Pump Jacks extracted crude oil from oil wells in Midland, Texas, in December 2018.Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

I read with interest your editorial on US authorization of the Chevron oil deal with Venezuela (“New Chevron license to pump Venezuelan oil is a step in the right direction,” Dec. 4). I applaud the Biden administration’s effort to try to improve living conditions in Venezuela as a condition. If another of the United States’ goals is to increase oil production, I too have no problem with it — that is, just as long as we also commit to increasing such production here at home till the reality of renewables can truly replace such fuel.

Peter G. Hill

Weston

