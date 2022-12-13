Jan. 6 committee must focus on Trump, but mustn’t omit other crucial aspects in its report

That is important. The top task of the committee is to put in written form the careful, detailed, and sobering presentations it has made over the past year in its public hearings, fleshed out with evidentiary support to make Trump’s culpability as clear as possible for the American people, the Department of Justice, and posterity.

The long-awaited House Jan. 6 select committee report, which will be released during what will likely be the committee’s last public meeting next week , is expected to deliver an 8-point opprobrium of Donald Trump’s role in attempting to upend the results of the 2020 election that led to a deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

Advertisement

But as vital as a deeply investigated and clearly articulated examination of Trump’s role is, that was not the committee’s only charge in probing the events surrounding the coup attempt on Capitol Hill. It was also tasked with examining the threats of domestic violent extremists — not only those who participated in the attack but also those so emboldened by it that they continue to pose a risk to public officials and the American public.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Another crucial aspect of the committee’s work is getting to the bottom of the law enforcement failures that contributed to the attack.

These aspects of the report must not be given short shrift. As important as it is to hold Trump accountable, it is also essential that the committee address the aspects of the Jan. 6 attack that pose an ongoing threat not only to the safety and security of Americans, but also to the protection of the democratic process.

Reports of dissension within the committee over whether to give a full-throated examination of these issues in the final report are troubling. In response to a Washington Post report that committee staffers were angered at Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, because some aspects of their investigative work — including their examination of militia groups, extremism, and law enforcement failures — would be left out of the report, her spokesperson shot back.

Advertisement

“She won’t sign onto any ‘narrative’ that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or smears men and women in law enforcement, or suggests every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist,” spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Post. Democrats on the committee, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also defended Cheney’s work on the investigation.

Regardless, the committee’s report is not a political document — it is an investigative one. While Cheney and Chairman Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, have done an exemplary job focusing the committee’s work and presenting a clear picture to the public of the insurrection, committee members mustn’t let political biases, including their own, get in the way of painting the clearest picture possible.

The report must lay bare the law enforcement failures that allowed a mob to storm the halls of the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. Four other Capitol police officers who were on duty that day subsequently died by suicide.

But the problems with law enforcement aren’t just the lack of coordination and information sharing after the Secret Service was reportedly made aware more than a week in advance of plots by violent extremist groups to convene in Washington on Jan. 6. The committee must also get to the bottom of any evidence that such information was downplayed due to some Secret Service and FBI agents’ sympathies with the militia groups or loyalty to Trump, as well as reports that some agents continue to believe that the investigation into the deadly insurrection has been overblown. That, in itself, is a grave national security risk that needs clear explanation.

Advertisement

Equally important is a clear examination of the role of extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. While some leaders of those organizations have faced prosecution by the Justice Department, the fact that their involvement in the events of Jan. 6 came after years of warnings from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security that the greatest terror threat posed to Americans is from domestic, right-wing extremism needs attention.

In the end, the report’s conclusions need to reflect where the evidence — all of it — led the committee. While Trump is clearly at the center of the plot, and should accordingly be at the center of the report, the rest of the committee’s charge can’t be overlooked.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.