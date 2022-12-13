May I have a word: The rest of the story

Shakespeare, thou shalt perchance fain (Shakespearean English for “be glad”) to know, is well represented. Joel Angiolillo, of Weston, nominated titles including “The Taming of the Shrew: The Story of a Near-Sighted Cat Lover” and “All’s Well That Ends Well: The Y2K Scare of 2000.” And Naomi Angoff Chedd, of Brookline, offered “Much Ado About Nothing: The Hunter Biden Laptop Files.”

For instance, there’s a children’s department, which Lynn Rosenbaum, of Arlington, took charge of, stocking it with such curdled classics as “A Wrinkle in Time: The Lost Art of Ironing” and “The Phantom Tollbooth: The Evolution of Highway Maintenance.”

Last time, I asked you to add facetious subtitles to book titles. Collectively, you submitted a small library — which I wouldn’t call well rounded, though it does have distinct sections.

Our library also has a spirituality section. Marc McGarry, of Newton Highlands, contributed “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: Born to Be Mild.” And Mark Wagner, of Dudley, sent along Thomas Merton’s “Wisdom of the Desert,” which, of course, shares the precepts of fourth-century Christian hermits in Egypt and Palestine. Mark helpfully boiled these down as follows: “Bring Water.”

And here we have a department consisting of fiction reinterpreted as how-tos: the somewhat depressing “Remains of the Day: A Guide to Culturally Appropriate Exhumations,” sent by Michael Rothenberg, of Arlington; the thoroughly creepy “A Farewell to Arms: A Practical Guide to Amputation Surgery,” from Yefim Somin, of Lexington; and the — whew! — cheerful “All the Light We Cannot See: How to Reduce LED Pollution — and Rediscover the Stars!” from Paul Angiolillo, of Weston.

Finally, there’s a cookbook section, though it has just one volume in it, submitted by the previously mentioned Naomi Angoff Chedd: “Goodbye, Columbus: 100 Great Recipes for Your Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration.” This one takes the cake — or, rather, bragging rights. Congratulations to Naomi for her delicious sense of humor!

What’s next? Early last year, I presented you with a list of 10 foreign words said to be untranslatable into English and invited you to come up with English equivalents for any or all of them. Methinks a new list of 10 — or 12, depending on how you count — gleaned from various sources on the Internet, will make for a good end-of-year challenge. I’ll share the most plausible pronunciations I found online. Here are the words:

Age-otori (aah-gey-oh-TOH-ree). Japanese for a disastrous, wear-a-hat-until-it-grows-out haircut.

Dustsceawung (DUSTS-kee-wung).This Old English word is variously defined online, with some definitions making it sound deep and philosophical, and others not so much, though all agree that it has something to do with dust. According to one of the more profound definitions (which Catholics may find reminiscent), it’s the thought that dust used to be other things and the realization that everything will ultimately end up as dust. Wow.

Gluggaveður (GLOO-ka-ve-doosh). Icelandic for weather that looks delightful when seen through a window but that is unpleasant — most likely bitterly cold — to be out in. As near as I can tell, the phrase soare cu dinti, whose literal meaning is “sun with teeth,” means the same thing in Romanian.

Goya (go-ya). This word, from Urdu, the national language of Pakistan, puts a name to a moment when a fantasy seems so real that one perceives it as reality and experiences a total suspension of disbelief. In Urdu, the word seems to have no political overtones.

Advertisement

Iktsuarpok (in-AY-too-a-pock). The Inuit languages, which are spoken in Alaska, northern Canada, and southwestern Greenland, use this word to describe a person’s feeling of excited anticipation when they expect someone to arrive and they keep checking to see if they’re nearby.

Jayus (JEY-oos). Indonesian has this word for a joke that’s so unfunny and so bumblingly told that it actually makes one laugh. (See myötähäpeä, below, for a related concept.)

Karelu (KAHR-eh-buh). In Tulu, spoken in a small region of southwestern India, this refers to the indentation that wearing something tight, such as jeans, socks, or a bra, leaves on the skin.

Myötähäpeä (mu-uh-te-HAP-eh-ah). Finnish for the feeling of embarrassment or shame one experiences when seeing someone else do something seriously cringy. Spanish has a term that means much the same thing: pena ajena.

Torschlusspanik (TORSH-loos-pahn-ik). A German word whose literal translation is “gate-closing fear.” It refers to the panicky recognition that one’s opportunities are diminishing as one ages.

Ubuntu (oo-BUN-too). This word from the southern African languages Zulu, Xhosa, and Ndebele has already made its way, untranslated, into certain realms of English. One such realm is the 2007-08 Celtics. The team was asked to keep the underlying concept in mind throughout the season, and after the Celts won the 2008 NBA title, the word showed up on their ring. Another such realm is the tech world, where it has morphed into the name of an open-source “Linux distribution.” Its original, basic meaning is along the lines of “humanness,” and the African Journal of Social Work explained its extended meaning like this: “A collection of values and practices that people of Africa or of African origin view as making people authentic human beings. While the nuances of these values and practices vary across different ethnic groups, they all point to one thing — an authentic individual human being is part of a larger and more significant relational, communal, societal, environmental and spiritual world.” Is ubuntu more of a wow than dustsceawung? You tell me.

Advertisement

Send your English equivalents for these words to me by noon on Friday, Dec. 23, at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com, and kindly include where you live.