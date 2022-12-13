AFC playoff picture: Bills hold No. 1 spot, but Patriots move back in at to No. 7

This week, the top six remained the same, but there was plenty of movement on the outer fringes of the playoff picture, with the Patriots and Chargers moving up and the Jets slipping two spots.

The last month of the regular season is set to begin, and with the benefit of regular-season 13 games, we know one thing about the AFC postseason chase: if you’re .500 or better, you’re still alive.

1. Bills (10-3)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins (8-5), at Bears (3-10), at Bengals (9-4), vs. Patriots (7-6).

Opponents’ record: 27-25 (.519)

The skinny: Josh Allen is now the first quarterback in NFL history with six-plus rushing touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, according to ESPN.

2. Chiefs (10-3)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: at Texans (1-11-1), vs. Seahawks (7-6), vs. Broncos (3-10), at Raiders (5-8).

Opponents’ record: 16-35-1 (.308)

The skinny: That’s an extraordinarily easy schedule for the last month, one that should have them at 14-3 without breaking a sweat. Will it be enough to overtake the Bills?

3. Ravens (9-4)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: at Browns (5-8), vs. Falcons (5-8), vs. Steelers (5-8), at Bengals (9-4).

Opponents’ record: 24-28 (.462)

The skinny: The way things are simmering, that regular-season finale against Cincinnati figures to have massive implications for the rest of the AFC playoff chase.

4. Titans (7-6)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: at Chargers (7-6), vs. Texans (1-11-1), vs. Cowboys (10-3), at Jaguars (5-8).

Opponents’ record: 23-28-1 (.442)

The skinny: The Texans’ woeful mark is doing an awful lot of heavy lifting there when you talk about the opponents’ remaining record. Not saying that Tennessee isn’t going to win the AFC South, only that it won’t be as easy as it might have originally envisioned.

5. Bengals (9-4)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers (6-7), at Patriots (7-6), vs. Bills (10-3), vs. Ravens (9-4)

Opponents’ record: 32-20 (.615)

The skinny: Three plus-.500 teams and a Tampa Bay team fighting for its playoff life. Unless something unforeseen happens, Cincinnati is going to make the playoffs, but that’s going to be tough sledding the rest of the way, especially that finale against Baltimore.

6. Dolphins (8-5)

Unchanged from last week

Remaining schedule: at Bills (10-3), vs. Packers (5-8), at Patriots (7-6), vs. Jets (7-6)

Opponents’ record: 29-23 (.558)

The skinny: Did the Chargers discover something when it comes to slowing the Miami passing attack? According to Pro Football Reference, against Los Angeles, Tua Tagovailoa completed just two passes over 10 yards downfield between the numbers. (For comparisons sake, he had been completing seven such passes per game since returning from injury in Week 7.) The Chargers won, 23-17. Something to keep an eye on moving forward.

7. Patriots (7-6)

Up one from last week

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (5-8), vs. Bengals (9-4), vs. Dolphins (8-5), at Bills (10-3).

Opponents’ record: 32-20 (.615)

The skinny: If the Patriots can steal at least two more wins, they’ll be in the playoff mix. If you presume one of those will come next week against Las Vegas, where does the other win come from? It might be a toss-up between Cincinnati or Miami, with the thinking that you have a better chance at home as opposed to going on the road against Buffalo. (Unless the Bills have everything wrapped up by then and want to rest their starters.)

On the bubble (teams .500 or better)

8. Chargers (7-6)

Up one from last week

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans (7-6), at Colts (4-8-1), vs. Rams (4-9), at Broncos (3-10).

Opponents’ record: 18-33-1 (.346)

The skinny: Despite their predilection for occasionally shooting themselves in the foot, that pillowy-soft schedule the rest of the way remains the primary reason as to why it would be unwise to count out the Chargers. And why the Patriots need to keep winning.

9. Jets (7-6)

Down two from last week

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions (6-7), vs. Jaguars (5-8), at Seahawks (7-6), at Dolphins (8-5)

Opponents’ record: 26-26 (.500)

The skinny: The Jets, who have now lost four of their last six, have the greatest boom-bust potential of any team on this list. I can see Mike White rallying the roster, winning all four and New York sneaking into the playoffs. I can also see White struggling with the rib injury he suffered Sunday, the Jets losing all four, and the whole thing going kablooey.

