The Celtics are starting to show some trouble spots, and other observations from loss to Clippers

It’s just Boston’s second two-game losing streak of this season, and its first since October. But there are some troubling aspects of this loss. The Celtics surged to the top of the NBA behind 3-point shooting that may not have been sustainable.

One game after being dominated by the Warriors in the highly anticipated Finals rematch, the Celtics on Monday were handed an even more thorough defeat by the underachieving Clippers, 113-93.

LOS ANGELES — The Celtics understand they are not perfect, and that ruts will arrive. But the way their last two games unfolded could be cause for at least some concern.

They may now be regressing to the mean. On Monday they hit 9 of 39 shots from beyond the arc (23.1 percent). Also, their defense simply did not provide ample resistance. The Clippers made 48.9 percent of their shots and 40 percent of their 3-pointers.

Jayson Tatum’s mild offensive slump continued for Boston. He made 7 of 20 shots and 2 of 8 3-pointers and scored 20 points, 10 below his season average. The Celtics, who had thrived with a fast-paced, aggressive offense, mustered just one fast-break point.

Paul George had 26 points to lead Los Angeles, and Kawhi Leonard added 25.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum started the game by attacking the rim and converting a powerful dunk. But that wasn’t a sign of things to come for the rest of his first half. The Clippers seemed to bother him with their length and double-teams and mostly forced him into contested jump shots. Aside from that slam and an easy putback, he was 0 for 7 from the field to start. He did have eight rebounds and four assists in the first half, but he has cooled off as a scorer in recent weeks. And after picking up an early foul he twice allowed Clippers to get right to the rim for easy baskets, seemingly aware of staying out of foul trouble.

▪ Those layups were part of a 20-3 first-quarter run by the Clippers that flipped an early 5-point deficit into a 28-16 lead, their largest. But Los Angeles missed a few chances to really build on that advantage and a scoring burst by Malcolm Brogdon pulled the Celtics within 29-25 by the end of the quarter. Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been very good this season, but Brogdon’s play has made the biggest difference since last year. He had 12 points in 17 first-quarter minutes.

▪ Blake Griffin said last week that he would like to dunk once a game so people stopped acting as if it is some miracle when he does it. In the second quarter he really tried to turn back the clock, soaring above Ivica Zubac and attempting to throw down a violent one-handed slam on an alley-oop pass from Marcus Smart. He did not convert it, but it gave the crowd a rise anyway.

Later in the second, Griffin met George in midair and appeared to make a spectacular block on a dunk attempt. But he was correctly called for a technical foul for pulling down the net as he went up. Nevertheless, Griffin, who spent his first 8½ seasons with the Clippers, seemed aware of putting on a show for his old fans.

▪ Sometimes honesty might not be the best policy, at least on the basketball court. Midway through the second quarter, Clippers forward Luke Kennard reached in and bumped Brogdon at the arc. He immediately raised his hand in a ‘my bad’ way and shook his head in frustration. But at that point, no foul had been called. Then the referee was seemingly left with no choice, and blew his whistle.

▪ Brown committed a turnover four minutes into the second quarter, but a bigger mistake came moments later, when he rushed downcourt and fouled Nicolas Batum rather than ceding the easy layup. It was Brown’s third foul, and he sat for most of the rest of the half.

▪ The Celtics fell behind by 16 early in the third before Grant Williams came in and kept them within reach. He came up with a nice steal in the backcourt and converted a layup moments later, hit a nice turnaround, and drew a pair of fouls with some crafty moves. He’s really diversified his game this year.

▪ The Celtics pulled within 81-70 on a pair of Tatum free throws with 1:20 left. But then the Clippers needed just 47 seconds to seize control with a 7-0 run that was highlighted by Terrence Mann’s block of a Tatum layup that led to a Kennard 3-pointer at the other end.

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has said he is still learning how to manage playing time in blowouts. Most often, the Celtics have been the team with the big lead, and Mazzulla has left his starters in longer than he probably should have. But the Celtics trailed the Clippers by 20 points with less than four minutes remaining. The game was over. Furthermore, they face the Lakers on Tuesday night. Yet all of Boston’s stars remained in the game at the time.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.