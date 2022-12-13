The Celtics were at their worst against the Clippers because three major weaknesses of last season returned

Those were the three major weaknesses of last year’s team in the first half of the season, and the Celtics did nothing to improve their overall league reputation by getting flattened by a motivated Clippers team that seemingly did everything right.

Their 113-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at Crypto. com Arena was their worst performance of the season, not because of the final score, but because they refused to respond to adversity, make adjustments, or keep their composure.

LOS ANGELES – The mentality that everything is supposed to go their way because it has been all season carried into this West Coast trip for the Celtics, and things haven’t gone their way and the Celtics have reacted with tantrums instead of resilience.

The Celtics weren’t physical. They believed they could win a shootout and insisted on launching 3-pointer after 3-pointer to stay close. Instead, the Clippers pulled away with pinpoint shooting against a Celtics defense that looked completely confused most of the night.

The Clippers played with force, and like the Warriors, they wanted to test themselves against the so-called best team in the NBA. Both played their best games of the season against the Celtics, and the Celtics essentially allowed it to happen with their inability to adjust and punch back.

The Celtics may have the talent to win an NBA championship, but they’ve got to get tougher, especially when shots aren’t falling, calls aren’t going their way, and opposing teams aren’t intimidated.

“As a team, we just have to be more mature,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “Every night you gotta be ready for that. We can’t think some nights it’s going to be this, some nights it’s going to be that. Just be mentally prepared for everyone’s best that will ultimately get you a lot further than you expect.

“I don’t think I was ready for the Clippers’ best punch. We’ve just got to be better as a group.”

Kawhi Leonard (left) scored 25 points in Mondays game vs. Marcus Smart and the Celtics. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

When shots aren’t falling and the defense is breaking down, the Celtics can become unglued emotionally. The officiating was shaky at times, but the Celtics showed their propensity for immaturity by arguing questionable calls and costing themselves 5 points in the process.

The Celtics players were so busy debating an out-of-bounds call, LA’s Terance Mann slipped to the basket and scored a layup on the inbounds. Grant Williams was so convinced he didn’t touch Paul George’s errant pass to Luke Kennard that bounced into the backcourt he left Kennard open for a three arguing the call.

Official Ashley Moyer-Gleich didn’t change her call.

“It’s tough, but the simple answer is we’ve got to be better in those moments and not letting it snowball,” forward Jayson Tatum said. “For the most part throughout the season we have done a good job of that. We struggled with that some last year but we kind of let that get the best of us [Monday] at times.”

A road trip that started out so promising with three impressive wins, including the blowout of the Phoenix Suns, is descending quickly with one game left. The Celtics ran into two teams that were well coached, well prepared, and well motivated.

Boston’s response has been its B or C games at best, resembling a team that gets frustrated and demoralized when shots aren’t falling. Even earlier on the road trip, the Celtics demonstrated the ability to win ugly, to ground out a victory with defense and timely shots.

But they’ve learned some of the NBA’s best teams haven’t played all that well this season and are just starting to gain rhythm, and aren’t intimidated by the Celtics’ gaudy record or “MVP” chants when Tatum steps to the free-throw line.

They aren’t scared of the Celtics at all, and the Celtics have to get back to not feeling like favorites when they step on the floor.

Both Tatum and Brown used the word “tense” when describing their play the past two games. The Celtics knew the end of this West Coast road trip would conclude with three high-profile games against the Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers.

They have played the past two games tight, have been irritable when matters don’t go their way, and seemed to be stunned that the Warriors and Clippers threw various defenses at Tatum and Brown. They have to change their approach and ignore their record and impressive start. They have to play with intensity and hunger from the opening tip Tuesday against the Lakers and from now on.

Maybe they were a little too hyped the past two games, too eager to make a statement and when they were met with resistance, their attempts to reinvent themselves were futile. The Clippers were more poised and more relaxed, and the Celtics reverted to their former bumbling selves of last season when circumstances weren’t optimal.

“We didn’t have fun [Monday],” Tatum said. “We didn’t have fun against Golden State, whether it’s fatigue, or maybe playing a little too tense. We’re not going to be perfect. We want to be perfect so bad; we’ve been playing so well this season that when we haven’t the last two games, it’s felt a little bit worse. That’s a good thing, right? When we lose, we’re not brushing it off. We feel like we should win every game we play.

“We gotta get back to having fun. This is basketball, we get paid a lot of money and we shouldn’t be that tense. It’s December 12, this [expletive] won’t matter in four months but we gotta have fun along the way.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.