Patriots

NFLPA to review how officials handled Patriots receiver DeVante Parker’s head injury in win over Cardinals

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated December 13, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was helped off the field after hitting his head on the turf in Monday night's win.Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association is reviewing why Monday night’s Patriots game wasn’t stopped when receiver DeVante Parker showed concussion symptoms, according to ESPN.

In the first quarter of New England’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Parker’s head slammed to the turf after he caught a pass. He then struggled to get back to his feet and appeared wobbly as he lined up for the next play, with the Patriots rushing to the line of scrimmage in an effort to snap the ball before Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury could challenge whether Parker’s catch was an incompletion.

Kingsbury was able to throw the challenge flag before the snap, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who had been frantically signaling to officials at the line of scrimmage, alerted members of the Patriots staff, who escorted Parker to the sideline. Parker proceeded to head to the locker room and did not return to the sideline.

