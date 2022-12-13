NFLPA to review how officials handled Patriots receiver DeVante Parker’s head injury in win over Cardinals

The NFL Players Association is reviewing why Monday night’s Patriots game wasn’t stopped when receiver DeVante Parker showed concussion symptoms, according to ESPN.

In the first quarter of New England’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Parker’s head slammed to the turf after he caught a pass. He then struggled to get back to his feet and appeared wobbly as he lined up for the next play, with the Patriots rushing to the line of scrimmage in an effort to snap the ball before Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury could challenge whether Parker’s catch was an incompletion.