EMass girls’ hockey: With 10 points in two victories, Norwell’s Maddie McDonald headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang –– The senior captain scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 Catholic Central League victory vs. Matignon.
Lila Chamoun, Milton –– A reigning Bay State Conference All-Star, the junior captain stonewalled all 21 shots she faced in a 2-0 nonleague win over Latin Academy/Fontbonne in a season-opening win.
Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s –– An Assumption commit from Peabody, the senior captain scored her 100th career goal, as well as picking up an assist, in a 7-1 Catholic Central League victory over Bishop Fenwick .
Kayla Leonard, Marshfield –– Netting a hat trick, the sophomore forward led the Rams (1-0) to a 6-2 nonleague win over St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia.
Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading –– The sophomore from North Reading stopped 15 shots to register back-to-back shutouts in Northeast League wins over Beverly and Gloucester for the Tanners (2-0).
Maddie McDonald, Norwell –– The senior captain notched a pair of goals and five assists in a 8-0 nonleague win over King Philip. McDonald followed with a stellar three-goal, one-assist performance in an 11-3 nonleague win against Ursuline for the Clippers (2-0).
