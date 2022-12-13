fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: With 10 points in two victories, Norwell’s Maddie McDonald headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated December 13, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang –– The senior captain scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 Catholic Central League victory vs. Matignon.

Lila Chamoun, Milton –– A reigning Bay State Conference All-Star, the junior captain stonewalled all 21 shots she faced in a 2-0 nonleague win over Latin Academy/Fontbonne in a season-opening win.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s –– An Assumption commit from Peabody, the senior captain scored her 100th career goal, as well as picking up an assist, in a 7-1 Catholic Central League victory over Bishop Fenwick .

Kayla Leonard, Marshfield –– Netting a hat trick, the sophomore forward led the Rams (1-0) to a 6-2 nonleague win over St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia.

Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading –– The sophomore from North Reading stopped 15 shots to register back-to-back shutouts in Northeast League wins over Beverly and Gloucester for the Tanners (2-0).

Maddie McDonald, Norwell –– The senior captain notched a pair of goals and five assists in a 8-0 nonleague win over King Philip. McDonald followed with a stellar three-goal, one-assist performance in an 11-3 nonleague win against Ursuline for the Clippers (2-0).

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

