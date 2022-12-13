EMass girls’ hockey: With 10 points in two victories, Norwell’s Maddie McDonald headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang –– The senior captain scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 Catholic Central League victory vs. Matignon.

Lila Chamoun, Milton –– A reigning Bay State Conference All-Star, the junior captain stonewalled all 21 shots she faced in a 2-0 nonleague win over Latin Academy/Fontbonne in a season-opening win.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s –– An Assumption commit from Peabody, the senior captain scored her 100th career goal, as well as picking up an assist, in a 7-1 Catholic Central League victory over Bishop Fenwick .