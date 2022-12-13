Fan’s fingertip bitten off during fight at Bruins-Coyotes game in Arizona

A fight at a Bruins-Coyotes game turned ugly when one fan bit off the tip of another fan’s finger.

The brawl between six fans took place in the crowd of Friday’s game at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

The biter was identified as Nashaknik Allen Shontz, according to azcentral.com. Shontz was arrested for aggravated assault, while five others were issued citations for disorderly conduct, a spokesperson for Arizona State University police told Boston.com.