Girls’ hockey notebook: In her new role behind Canton’s bench, Nikki Petrich hopes to keep program on a successful trajectory

“I was looking for a new opportunity to kind of branch out on my own and help such a thriving hockey community and develop a little bit more in their girls’ program,” said Petrich.

So when Nikki Petrich sought out her first high school head coaching position after assisting Stephanie Wood at Austin Prep for four seasons, one opening drew her immediate attention: Canton.

The past few years, it seems there have been a select few girls’ hockey programs always in the mix on championship Sunday at TD Garden. Austin Prep being one, and Canton being another.

Petrich, hired to replace 10-year coach Dennis Aldrich in August, already has the top-ranked Bulldogs off to a 2-0 start.

“ ‘I just wanted an opportunity to kind of retain some of that talent this year and bring my coaching experience to the community.’ Nikki Petrich, on her decision to become girls' hockey head coach at Canton High

Petrich grew up in hockey-crazed Michigan and often was one of the only girls on the ice before playing for Northeastern from 2004-2009. If she was going to lead her own team, it was important to Petrich to do so in a town that respected, and had a deep appreciation for, girls’ hockey. Canton fit that bill.

“They love hockey down here in Canton,” said Petrich. “The girls’ program has been good for several years, if not great. They’ve made it to the Garden and have come so close. I just wanted an opportunity to kind of retain some of that talent this year and bring my coaching experience to the community.”

As her playing career progressed, Petrich found herself not only one of the only girls, but the only Black player as well. Because of that, she has sought out several roles over the years to improve diversity and equity in the sport, including working with SCORE Boston and serving on USA Hockey’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board. She relishes the chance to share her experience with young hockey players, and works on her own hockey IQ constantly to enhance her work in the sport.

“You really have to work on yourself to make sure that you’re [at your] best for the girls and you can coach them to where they’re the most motivated and can perform at their highest level,” said Petrich.

At Canton, Petrich has a great leadership group, including two-time Globe All-Scholastic goalie Carolyn Durand,cq boasted a .940 save percentage last season. The Bulldogs’ other captains are defender Maya Battista and forwards Audrey Koen and Ellie Bohane.

“We play and practice every single day except one day a week for four months straight, and they are able to lead the others on how to practice, how to play, and how to take care of yourself on and off the ice,” Petrich said.

“They are willing and open to help anyone, even myself. They let me know this is what we did last year and this is how this is. They’re willing to help and eager to learn.”

In addition to getting back to the Division 2 final, the Bulldogs’ goal is to continue to build a strong girls’ hockey community in Canton. Aldrich emphasized outreach withCanton’s youth programs, and Petrich wishes to continue it.

“We are very involved with our youth program in terms of learn-to-skate and summer clinics,” said Petrich. “We give back to the community to get girls involved and [get them] to stay at Canton and play for the high school.”

Senior goaltender Carolyn Durand, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic, was sharp in net in Monday night's 4-0 shutout over Westwood. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ice chips

▪ Through just two games of the season, No. 12 Norwell has scored an eye-opening 19 goals.

“It’s definitely been a very exciting start to the season,” said coach Victoria Dinger of convincing wins over King Philip (8-0) and Ursuline (11-3).

Norwell’s scoring is directly related to a change in how the Clippers practice.

“Last year we struggled a bit with moving the puck and effectively using our teammates,” said Dinger. “I’ve never seen the girls so motivated and excited to use each other out there on the ice and that’s really how we’re putting the puck in the net right now.”

Forwards Lainey Burns and Maddie McDonald have emerged as a duo to watch. McDonald has a team-leading five goals, and Burns scored a hat trick in the season opener. First-year defendersLibby Booras and Natasha Mikus have been showing great passing to create offensive opportunities.

This is just Norwell’s second year in the Patriot League, and their mind-set and skills make them a force to be reckoned with in the tough league.

“We love the competition (the league) brings,” Dinger said. “We have all really strong teams to see ahead of us and every game will be a challenge, but I believe the girls are up for it.”

▪ No. 10 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading opened with wins against Gloucester (2-0) and Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich (4-0). Sophomore Chloe Gromko, who scored twice in Saturday’s victory, believes the co-op squad is one to watch not just because of the scoring abilities of herself and junior Catie Kampersal, but because of their goaltending and coaching.

“I think a big part of our success comes from our coaches and goaltending,” said Gromko. “The coaches did a great job in preparing us, and [goaltender] Alyse Mutti has played amazing, really keeping us in it.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.