To help regain her shooting touch, BU guard Maggie Pina decided to also play field hockey for the Terriers

Pina joined BU’s field hockey team in the fall and played in 12 games for the Terriers, who went 10-9 and made the Patriot League final. Once a two-sport star in high school, Pina longed to return to the field, and credits her revived field hockey career for refreshing her self-image.

Boston University senior guard Maggie Pina ranks third in the country with a blistering 56.1 3-point percentage. Her long-range efficiency has nearly doubled from her junior season, but regaining her sharpshooting mojo didn’t come from focusing on basketball and limiting outside commitments. Instead, Pina added a new one: Division 1 field hockey.

“Last year, I was probably pretty in my head that [basketball] is all I do. This is what I do; I have to do it really well,” she said.

Pina, who hails from West Chester, Pa., initially expected to play field hockey in college, and even committed to Villanova before BU offered a basketball scholarship that swayed her decision. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with so much downtime, Pina rekindled her love for the sport.

Pina reached out to basketball coach Melissa Graves and field hockey coach Sally Starr last spring to see if double duty was possible. They saw an opportunity with Pina’s experience and a lighter course load as part of her master’s program in criminal justice.

“She definitely is a person where I never wavered and said, ‘I don’t know if she’ll be able to handle all this on her plate,’ ” Graves said. “I definitely was like, ‘Yeah, if anyone could [manage this], she can.’ ”

For the most part, Pina’s dueling schedules aligned. She missed one field hockey practice each week that conflicted with basketball. To manage the physical toll, Pina sat out team sprints during basketball practices and would skip some basketball contact drills on the same day as a field hockey game. She praised her trainers for preparing her, and her coaches for being accommodating.

“I never felt like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this,’ or got back to my room and just had to pass out, which I was kind of surprised about,” Pina said.

Instead of feeling slighted, Pina’s basketball teammates bought in. They caught her up on film for upcoming games, ran equipment and food to her as she dashed from practices to buses, and became some of the most raucous field hockey fans.

Pina said the hectic scheduling actually suited her. Her free windows were too small for leisure, so she often killed downtime by adding a shootaround. She barely had room to process BU’s 2-1 overtime loss to Lehigh in the Patriot League championship game on Nov. 6 — her basketball season opener was the next day.

Maggie Pina joined BU’s field hockey team in the fall and played in 12 games for the Terriers. Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics

“It honestly kind of just reminded me of high school, which was more of a comfort zone for me,” she said. “I’m going right from one sport to the next, and there’s just no time to think or worry or get nervous.”

The reset has worked wonders for Pina, who underwent two challenging seasons on the court after being named Patriot League Rookie of the Year.

Pina could not get up extra shots outside of practice as a sophomore because of the school’s rigid 2020-21 pandemic policies. Then coach Marisa Moseley left BU for Wisconsin and Graves took her place, bringing significant offensive changes that included fewer set plays for shooters and more of a free-flowing attack. The 5-foot-8-inch shooting guard saw her efficiency suffer; Pina made less than 30 percent of her threes as a sophomore and junior.

This season, she has stormed back, averaging 12.2 points per game for the 5-4 Terriers while improving as an off-dribble scorer and defender. The Terriers voted Pina a captain this season, and Graves respects her straight-shooting leadership style.

“She’s a Philly kid, so she’s not afraid to say it like it is, which I really appreciate,” Graves said.

Pina has a keen sense of mindfulness. She values sleep, typically going to bed by 9 p.m., and knows when she needs personal space. She tries to paint her nails every two weeks because it forces her to disconnect from the world around her.

In a sense, playing field hockey didn’t just allow Pina to return to a sport she loved — it also gave her personal space from the high-pressure life of a Division 1 basketball player.

“In my mind, [field hockey] is something else to think about so I’m not worrying about basketball, or how bad I did in practice, or something like that,” she said. “So I think it’s been really good for me.”

