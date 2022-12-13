Jake DeBrusk provided a jolt with two goals in the first period, and the Bruins hung on to beat Islanders in a shootout

Linus Ullmark’s breakaway save on Jean-Gabriel Pageau in overtime gave the Bruins a chance for the win. Ullmark (23 saves) was beaten in the shootout by Mathew Barzal’s backhand tuck, but denied Josh Bailey for the Bruins’ 15th win in 16 chances at home.

The pinballing puck and the Islanders’ forecheck made it close until a shootout, where the Bruins grabbed a 4-3 win Tuesday night at TD Garden. Jake DeBrusk (two goals in the first period) and David Pastrnak scored pretty ones in the SO.

Heavy-legged and sleepy-lidded after a western road trip, the Bruins looked as if they were headed toward a scheduled loss.

The Bruins were heated, too, after Hampus Lindholm was hauled down in front with the Bruins pushing for the winner. Coach Jim Montgomery was shouting at an official after regulation ended.

Two first-period goals in a span of 19 seconds, both by DeBrusk, and a Derek Forbort shorthanded strike in the second gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The Islanders tied it at 4:40 of the third, Casey Cizikas jamming a puck home from the right post, off bodies in front.

In the final five minutes, Pastrnak had a Grade-A chance, but Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov made a Grade-A-plus save, robbing the sniper off a one-timer.

The Bruins, looking to improve to 15-0-1 at home, had to first fight their way out of their own end. The Islanders were all over the Bruins in the opening minutes, pinning the Bruins deep, when Zach Parise ran into Ullmark.

It took 14 seconds of power-play time for DeBrusk to tip a chest-high wrister from Pastrnak through Varlamov’s wickets at 6:48. He didn’t have body position on 6-foot-6-inch defender Scott Mayfield, but DeBrusk (6-0) snuck his stick in front as Varlamov was standing to catch the rising shot.

DeBrusk scored his second at 7:07, flinging a blind backhand pass to the middle from the right wing. Bailey, who was marking a net-driving Forbort, accidentally deflected the puck past Varlamov’s glove.

The Islanders got one back after Bailey lucked into a good bounce. The visitors worked a quick low-to-high, Noah Dobson whipping it from the point off Bailey’s skate at 11:00.

Tough knock against Ullmark, who was immense early. In the first period, the Islanders doubled up the Bruins in five-on-five scoring chances (14-7 per Natural Stat Trick), and racked up a 24-13 edge in shot attempts. After a turnover three minutes in, Ullmark made a point-blank stop on Parise, who found himself alone in the slot.

The second period was a bit of a letdown, the Bruins losing their lead, until the late goal by Forbort.

Charlie McAvoy snuck free through the middle, drawing a hooking call on Ryan Pulock at 5:31. Nine seconds into the power play, DeBrusk tripped Cal Clutterbuck. The penalties were winding down when Matt Grzelcyk high-sticked Mayfield. The Bruins survived the rest of it.

The Islanders tied it at 11:43 of the second, Dobson’s back-up drive from the right point sailed through traffic and rang the post before settling into the net. They had a chance to take the lead when A.J. Greer sprinted to the point and finished Dobson, taking a roughing call. Greer — who fought tough guy Matt Martin later in the period — seemed to think Dobson sold it.

But Forbort restored the Bruins’ lead.

After filling the outside lane on shot No. 3 of the game for Boston to help give DeBrusk the 13th two-goal game of his career, Forbort, known for his defending and penalty-killing, gave DeBrusk a 3-point night by finishing shorthanded.

With the Bruins killing a penalty late in the second, DeBrusk and Zacha broke two-on-two. The Islanders paid too much attention to puck carrier Zacha on the wing, and too little to Forbort. The blue liner took Zacha’s slick feed and ripped a wrister from the slot upstairs.

Zacha, DeBrusk, and Taylor Hall were Boston’s best line. Zacha, filling in for the injured David Krejci as the second-line center, and DeBrusk nearly made it 3-0 early on with a pretty give-and-go. Zacha and Hall’s transition work set up DeBrusk’s five-on-five goal.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.