Jayden Williams helps seal a victory for Arlington boys’ basketball over Watertown

“As a team, there’s a lot of belief and trust with these guys,” Arlington coach Jack Woods said. “We got a pretty physical team ourselves and a pretty athletic team ourselves.”

With the Spy Ponders (1-0) leading, 58-55, with 30 seconds remaining, Riccardo Bondesani, an exchange student from Italy, forced a critical turnover and lobbed the ball down court to senior Jayden Williams, who drew a foul and knocked down a free throw to seal the 59-55 Middlesex League win.

The Arlington boys’ basketball team needed one more stop to complete a comeback win over Watertown, last year’s Division 3 runner-up.

Arlington senior Jayden Williams shoots a free throw with 5.2 seconds left to seal the Spy Ponders' 59-55 win over Watertown on Tuesday. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Williams led the Spy Ponders with 20 points. Senior Will Chun added 13 points and junior Kayden Mills posted 10 points.

Arlington leaned on its heavy veteran presence down the stretch — the Spy Ponders returned four of their starters from last season.

“A lot of these guys have played varsity,” Woods said. “They’ve been in very similar roles for two seasons.”

Watertown’s Ben Kullman had 19 first-half points, and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Burlington 54, Winchester 31 — Cedric Rodriguez compiled 15 points and Jaden Brehm tacked on 14 to lead the Red Devils (1-0) in the Middlesex league matchup.

Canton 60, North Attleborough 53 — Junior Zaza Francoeur scored a team-high 18 points and junior Jamaal McConnell compiled 17 to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) in the Hockomock League matchup.

Cathedral 62, English High 51 — Kyle Benjamin amassed 32 points and nine rebounds to lift the Panthers (1-1) to a Boston City League win against English High.

Dennis-Yarmouth 59, Monomoy 48 — Darrius Azor scored 17 points and Trey McPherson had 12 to lead the Dolphins (1-1) in the Cape & Islands matchup. Finn Hyora (18) paced Monomoy.

Essex Tech 43, Lynn Tech 38 — Shawn O’Keefe tallied 19 points, powering the Hawks (1-0) in a Commonwealth win.

Foxborough 60, Milford 53 — The Warriors (1-0) had three players in double figures, with senior Alex Tenders (24 points), senior Ryan LeClair (10 points), and sophomore Ryan Kelley (10 points) lifting them to a Hockomock League season-opening win.

Gloucester 63, Danvers 44 — Nate Montagnino (16 points), Brady Sullivan (14 points), and Adam Borowick (13 points) combined to lead the Fishermen (2-0) in the Northeastern league matchup.

Latin Academy 81, East Boston 55 — Seniors Osman Aden (28 points, 6 assists), Mike Corriea (14 points), and Brennan Shapiro (8 points 16 rebounds) combined to lead the Dragons (1-0) in the Boston City League matchup.

Lynn Classical 58, Somerville 55 — Freshman Marvin Avery Jr. scored 20 points to lead the Rams (1-0) in the Greater Boston League matchup.

Malden 76, Medford 54 — Senior Justin Bell exploded for 35 points to lift the Golden Tornadoes (1-0) to the Greater Boston League win.

Medfield 53, Holliston 43 — Brady Nickerson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, lifting the Warriors (1-0) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Needham 65, Walpole 51 — Junior Brian Cloonan scored 24 points to lead the Rockets (1-0) to a Bay State victory.

New Mission 61, Bedford 51 — Junior Joseph Jackson scored 27 points to lead the Titans (1-0) to a nonleague win over Bedford.

Newton North 54, Wellesley 34 — Sophomore Teagan Swint (17 points) and senior Will Davis (14 points, 12 rebounds) powered the Tigers (1-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 64, Pacific Rim Charter 48 — Amari Tran led the way with 18 points as the Lions rolled to a nonleague win.

Norton 57, Bellingham 34 — Junior Jake Ogilvie compiled 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lancers (1-1) in the Tri-Valley matchup.

O’Bryant 81, Madison Park 46 — Juniors Caden McCusker (20 points, 17 rebounds) and Jared Rosario (19 points, 5 assists) led the way for the Tigers (2-0) in a Boston City victory.

Reading 68, Wilmington 47 — Jesse Doherty scored 25 points and drilled six threes, propelling the Rockets (1-0) in a Middlesex win.

Salem Academy 46, Pioneer Charter I 30 — Jorbert Peralta amassed 23 points and Jordan Maxson added on 12 to lead the Navigators (1-1) in the Independent League matchup.

Scituate 71, Silver Lake 54 — Junior captain Mike Porter tallied 21 points and Dawit Quilty recorded 14 points to lead the Sailors (1-0) to a Patriot League win over Silver Lake.

Taunton 67, Sharon 63 — Junior Troy Santos poured in 44 points, powering the Tigers (1-0) in a Hockomock victory.

Wakefield 69, Lexington 48 — Junior De’Ari Burton (23 points) and seniors Ethan Margolis (18 points) and Mike Wilkinson (16 points) led the way for the Warriors (1-0) in the Middlesex League matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 77, Pembroke 68 — Senior captain Drew Daley and junior Evan Yakavonis both scored 19 points, powering the Panthers (1-0) to the Patriot League win.

Globe correspondents Sarah Barber, Khalin Kapoor and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.



