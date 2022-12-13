Joe Mazzulla keeping his Celtics stars in a blowout left heads scratching, but the coach had his reasons

Tatum said coach Joe Mazzulla had asked the players during a fourth-quarter timeout whether they wanted to stay in, and they told them that they did. Mazzulla also thought it was important to regain a rhythm leading into the Lakers game.

But with less than four minutes left and Boston trailing the Clippers by 20 points, all of its stars remained in the game, despite the fact that Tuesday’s game against the Lakers was less than 24 hours away.

LOS ANGELES — Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum both suggested Monday that the fatigue from this six-game road trip might be affecting their play.

But he acknowledged Tuesday that he should probably be more aware of how he rations playing time when a game has already been decided. In last Wednesday’s romp over the Suns, for example, Mazzulla put Jaylen Brown back into the game to start the fourth quarter despite Boston’s 35-point lead.

“I can definitely work on that,” Mazzulla said. “But I think it’s just continuing to have the conversation. I’ve tried to be a players’ coach as much as possible in the sense of — I thought what was best for our team at that point was, let’s do a couple things to feel good about ourselves, because we play in the same building less than 24 hours from now.

“They’re competitors so they’re probably not going to tell me they want to come out so I am going to have to save them from themselves at that time, so I appreciate that. But I thought at that moment it was important for us to try to get something positive to kick off tonight’s game well.”

Turning back the clock

Late in the second quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Clippers, center Blake Griffin rolled to the rim and Smart lofted an alley-oop in his direction. The fans in this city became accustomed to seeing Griffin throw down violent slams during the first 7 ½ seasons of career with the Clippers. But he’s 33 now, and his above-the-rim exploits are not quite as frequent.

Griffin rose up and tried to convert an acrobatic one-handed dunk. Ivica Zubac disrupted the play and was called for a foul, but it drew some gasps from the crowd anyway. Later, Griffin met Clippers star Paul George in mid-air and blocked his shot at the rim, although Griffin was called for a technical foul because he pulled on the net during the play.

Regardless, he is showing some flashes of his old self as he fills in for center Robert Williams, who has yet to play this season following September knee surgery, and forward Al Horford, who has been sidelined first with COVID-19 and later for the birth of his child during this road trip.

“I feel great,” Griffin said. “I feel as good as I have in a long time. Yeah, getting my legs back under me this season, in particular, I felt great for a while. Just confidence, just moving around the floor in general.”

Griffin finished with 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 21 minutes. He is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds during this road trip. Horford is expected to return to face the Magic on Thursday, and Williams’s season debut is near. Once both players are back, Griffin will likely slip out of the rotation completely. But for now the veteran is at least giving the Celtics productive minutes.

“The longer you’re on the floor, the more minutes you get, the better you feel,” he said. “Part of the offense and all of that, defensively too. Things become a little more natural, so that’s helped, for sure.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.