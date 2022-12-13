Kenley Jansen introduced as Red Sox’ new closer: ‘When you come to Fenway … you feel like a kid again.’

“What he’s accomplished to this point in his career speaks for itself,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “I don’t think you could look at ways to improve your bullpen and not think about Kenley Jansen … You’re talking about someone who has done this job for about as long as anybody has done it, on the biggest stages, and that’s something that I think will help everybody throughout our pitching staff. It will help the rest of the bullpen kind of settle in. It will help young pitchers break in. It will help our starters feel more comfortable. That was something we really wanted to focus on.”

Kenley Jansen was introduced as the Sox’ new closer on Tuesday after his two-year, $32 million deal became official. The 35-year-old, three-time All-Star — who led the National League with 41 saves last season, and whose 391 career saves rank second among active players and eighth all time — gives the Red Sox a formidable presence who will be entrusted with the game’s final three outs.

Jansen said that he was elated when his agent, Adam Katz of Wasserman, informed him that the Red Sox were one of the first teams to reach out about his availability at the GM Meetings in November. Then, last week during the Winter Meetings, Jansen said that he and his wife were watching a movie (”Rocky II”) when Katz called back to inform him that the deal had quickly come together.

“Knowing that we’re going to Boston, it’s one of the historic organizations in baseball. Just immediately, the weight that the name ‘Red Sox’ carries gets you excited, gets your adrenaline going,” said Jansen, who will continue to wear No. 74 as a member of the Red Sox. “You know this is a historic organization. It’s all about winning here. It definitely gives me even more focus to continue, to get back in that weight room, work hard, and try to be a better player next year.

“[Fenway Park] is one of my favorite places to pitch. When you come to Fenway, the history behind it, you feel like a kid again. That’s what I felt when I was in another uniform playing here. It’s a beautiful place to pitch. The atmosphere, seeing how intense the fans are, they get it … Now that I’m a part of the Red Sox family, it’s going to be even more exciting.”

