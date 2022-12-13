Lyla Peters sparks Duxbury girls’ basketball to an overtime win at North Quincy

It’s no secret both players will be missed, but if Tuesday’s matchup is any indication, it won’t have a diminishing effect on either team’s plan to play tenacious, team-oriented basketball. The Dragons (1-0) earned a 50-47 overtime win over the Raiders (0-1) at North Quincy High, and collectively, the teams offered a glimpse into both the present and future.

The Dragons entered the season without Molly Donovan, who transferred to St. George’s in Rhode Island. The Raiders, meanwhile, lost Globe Super Teamer Orlagh Gormley, who transferred to Dexter Southfield.

As the Duxbury and North Quincy girls’ basketball teams started a new season, they did so eager to prove they can still contend without standout guards from last year’s team.

“We came in knowing it was going to be a really even game, with both of us losing our star players,” said Duxbury senior captain Amanda Donovan. “In the end, we persevered.”

Duxbury sophomore guard Lyla Peters poured in 16 points, including a tying 3-pointer from the corner with 2:25 left in OT and the winning free throw with 8.6 seconds remaining. Donovan (8 points) and Skye Cerow each added one more free throw, Ava Welch made a winning hustle play, and the Dragons prevailed.

Junior captain Ava Bryan paced the Raiders with 16 points, scoring both inside and out with a series of smooth moves. Bryan, who served as Gormley’s sidekick in last year’s run to the Division 2 Sweet 16, is poised to embrace an even greater role this season.

“I’m really confident in my team and their individual abilities and abilities as a team,” said Stephanie Geehan, North Quincy’s interim coach. “They’ve played together as a team, and I think that it’s going to be different people stepping up each night.”

Duxbury built a commanding 20-10 first-quarter leadand held a 26-20 edge at halftime. Donovan blocked three shots in the third quarter, Kendall Quinn added a chase-down rejection, and the Dragons took a 35-29 edge into the fourth.

North Quincy stormed back with a 10-4 flurry, then junior Autumn O’Campos (11 points) converted inside with 5.6 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Molly Toland swished a 3-pointer, but Peters answered right back and the Dragons found a way.

“To pull out a close win, it shows a lot that this team has the toughness to grind through when things aren’t going their way,” said Duxbury coach Brian Keller. “I’m very proud of them.”

Attleboro 63, Mansfield 53 — Kayla Goldrick scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Bombardiers (1-0) earned a Hockomock victory. Vanessa Ellis added 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Bishop Feehan 70, Bishop Fenwick 49 — Senior captains Mary Daley (13 points, 5 rebounds), and Sammy Reale (12 points, 6 rebounds) combined to lead the Shamrocks (1-0) in the Catholic Central matchup.

Braintree 46, Milton 26 — Ava MacDonald scored 17 points to power the Wamps to their first win of the season against Milton in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Winthrop 21 — Junior Natalia Hall-Rosa notched 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals, leading the Trojans (1-0) in a nonleague romp.

Carver 62, Boston Prep 20 — Sophomore Jadyn Sotomayor recorded 17 points and senior Ashleigh Johnson drained 16 more to lead the Crusaders (1-0) to a win over Boston Prep.

Dartmouth 38, Apponequet 37 — Kat Cheesebro amassed 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals to help the Indians (2-0) edge out Apponequet in a nonleague match up.

Dedham 53, Medway 41 — Senior Callie Catonne scored 13 points to pace the Mustangs (2-0) to a Tri-Valley victory against Dedham.

Dennis-Yarmouth 45, Monomoy 28 — Grace Presswood (13 points) and Helen DiGiovanni (11 points) dominated for the Dolphins (2-0) over the Sharks (1-1) in this non-league matchup.

Foxborough 67, Milford 29 — Sophomores Addie Ruter (18 points) and Kailey Sullivan (17 points) led the way as the Warriors (1-0) cruised to a Hockomock win.

Framingham 59, Natick 43 — Selina Monestime (12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks), Katie Regan (13 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals), and Grace Hanna (12 points and 10 rebounds) led the way for the Flyers (1-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Greater Lowell 37, Essex Tech 33 — Mariah Lorenzo (15 points), Kendra O’Brien (10 points), Emily Sandelli (7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals) paced the Gryphons to a season-opening come-from-behind victory against Essex Tech in the Commonwealth.

Lowell Catholic 46, Mystic Valley 37 — Senior Catherine Antwi tallied 28 points to power the Crusaders (2-0) to a Commonwealth win against Mystic Valley

Lynn Classical 52, Somerville 17 — Ava Thurman scored 11 points, lifting the Rams (1-0) to a Greater Boston win.

Medfield 60, Holliston 28 — Senior guard Kate Olenik posted 26 points to power the Warriors (1-0) to a Tri-Valley win against Holliston.

Newton North 36, Wellesley 33 — Abigail Wright tallied 15 points, leading the Tigers (1-0) in a Bay State Conference win.

Norwell 56, Bedford 39 — Senior Chloe Richardson scored 20 points and sophomore Maddie Oliver chipped in 10 to lift the Clippers to a season-opening nonleague win against Bedford.

Pentucket 52, Brockton 46 — Junior Gabby Bellacqua had 17 points and senior Abby Dube added 12 to lead the Panthers (1-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Reading 37, Wilmington 34 — Jess Malley tallied 15 points and Molly Trahan added seven points to carry the Rockets (1-0) to a Middlesex League victory.

Walpole 64, Needham 50 — Sophomore Izzy Adams drained 21 points to lift the Timberwolves (1-0) to victory over Bay State foe Needham.

Westport 56, Fairhaven 37 — Korynne Holden posted 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block and Leah Sylvain totaled 17 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists to power the Wildcats (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Globe correspondents Sarah Barber and Tyler Foy contributed to this report.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.