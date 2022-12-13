Nauset boys’ basketball wins thriller over Nantucket to deliver coach Kevin Harrigan his victory at the helm

Harrigan, co-owner and boys’ director at Sims Basketball Academy in Sandwich, has been coaching some of the seniors on the team since middle school, several of whom made a difference in the win over Nantucket.

Kevin Harrigan, a 2004 Nauset graduate, knows this better than anyone, earning his first career win at the helm for the Warriors in a 51-50 triumph over Nantucket in a Cape & Islands matchup on Tuesday night..

“It’s been awesome to see each one of them grow,” he said. “To be a part of it, and watch them, it’s been special.”

Advertisement

After they trailed 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors clawed their way back to the victory when,with 28 seconds left to play, senior captain Dillon White connected with 6-foot-8-inch senior center Nico Harrington on a foul-inducing alley-oop dunk.

Harrington, who finished with a team-high 16 points, made the foul shot to convert the winning three-point play.

Sophomore Joey Bernardi also impressed, dishing out eight assists to go along with 10 steals in his varsity debut.

Since 1995, Nauset has had three coaches for whom Harrigan has either played for or coached with: Keith Arnold, Leo Miller, and John McCarthy. Working as McCarthy’s assistant for five seasons, Harrigan wasn’t in a hurry to take over.

“I wasn’t looking for a head coaching job,” he said. “I was ready to work under [McCarthy] forever, but he professionally stood down and I stepped up.”

Harrington’s three assistants were high school teammates, and so Harrigan said the win was a testatement not only to the team but those supporters on his coaching staff.

“We really are a community and to see it come together the way it did was great,” Harrigan said.