Senior captains Nathaniel Murray, Declan Hughes pace Chelmsford boys’ swimming in dual meet vs. Newton North

“I like giving my guys races,” Vitale said. “I’m a coach that doesn’t shy away from anybody. We are swimming against the best teams in the state this year.”

Before each meet, Vitale moves his swimmers around like chess pieces, placing them in the events where their opponents will give them the toughest test. He doesn’t want to run away with victories. He wants his athletes to have to work hard for a win.

Vitale played his usual games Tuesday night, moving swimmers around to create better competition as Chelmsford (1-1) took on Newton North. Behind two individual wins each from senior captains Nathaniel Murray and Declan Hughes, Chelmsford won, 99-82.

Advertisement

Murray and Hughes each also appeared on two winning relay teams.

“Those guys have really kind of honed in, and they do what the team needs on a regular basis,” Vitale said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Murray took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.69) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.31), while Hughes won the 200-yard freestyle (1:550.60) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.57).

Murray also appeared on the Lions’ winning 200-yard medley relay (1:48.09) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.19). Hughes appeared on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.87) and 400-yard freestyle relay. Both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay earned state cuts for the Lions.

Chelmsford trailed late in the 400-yard freestyle relay before Hughes hit the water in the third spot, and he pulled ahead before Murray sealed the win as the anchor. Chelmsford also qualified for states in the 200-yard freestyle relay on Friday against St. John’s Prep.

“Today was a good day for us on [relays],” Vitale said. “Usually it takes a couple meets to get all three, and I usually have to play around a little more.”

Advertisement

Coed swimming

Archbishop Williams 57, O’Bryant 25 — Junior Evan O’Brien broke school records in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke in a tri-meet win for the Bishops (2-0).

Boys’ hockey

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 8, Mount St. Charles (R.I.) 1 — Dominic Reidy (2 goals, 3 assists) finished off a feed from Zach MacLeod just 50 seconds in, then set up MacLeod two minutes later, sparking the Pioneers (1-0-1) to a nonleague win at Adelard Arena in Woonsocket, R.I.





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.