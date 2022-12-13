Some growing pains were inevitable for the Celtics, and they’re experiencing some on this West Coast road trip

We’re about to learn about this version of the Celtics and their precocious interim coach Joe Mazzulla. How do they respond to seeing their own basketball blood? How do they respond to being hunted? How do they respond to each other?

The Celtics haven’t felt the California love. They got schooled by Golden State on Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. They followed that drubbing by the Dubs with their largest loss of the season Monday night , a 113-93 shellacking by the Los Angeles Clippers that was worse than the box score indicates.

LOS ANGELES – Forget Causeway Street. The home address for the Celtics this season has been Easy Street. The best team in the NBA finally encountered some resistance during its six-game road trip that has detoured on to Reality Check Road.

No team goes through an 82-game season without some adversity.

“I wouldn’t even look at this right now as adversity. We lost two games to two teams that played really good basketball, and we played average,” said Jaylen Brown. “That’s what happens when you play average. You lose.

“We’re going to have ups and downs and adversity during the season, and I am looking forward to responding to those moments. We got to come out and play like we’re at the bottom of the pack and not the top.”

The Celtics were cruising on this trip. Then they left their shooting stroke and defense behind in Arizona. The Clippers entered as the lowest-scoring team in the NBA (107.7 points per game), but had no problem piling points, quieting the parquet partials at Crypto. com Arena.

LA hit eight of its first 12 shots, scored 56 points in the first half, and led by as many as 24. The dominant duo wasn’t Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the Celtics were held below 100 points for the first time all season. It was Paul George (26 points) and a rejuvenated Kawhi Leonard, who scored 25 on 10 of 12 shooting.

Tatum followed a 6-for-21 effort against Golden State with another clunker, scoring 20 points on 7 of 20 shooting, including a 2 for 10 start. The incessant Tatum MVP campaign was silenced for a night.

Tatum had plenty of cold-shooting company, unfortunately. The Celtics’ 3-point marksmanship is on the fritz. They finished 9 for 39, missing makeable looks, after they connected on just 12 of 40 triples in San Francisco.

Mazzulla dismissed the idea of a Golden State hangover, but all the signs were there: lack of vigor, lack of focus, lack of execution.

Some of the Clippers’ baskets were embarrassingly easy. At one point Malcolm Brogdon, who kept the Celtics in hailing distance by scoring 12 of his 18 points in the first half, and Sam Hauser switched defensively far too easily. A far-from-vintage John Wall easily blew past Hauser for a layup.

The Celtics’ night was epitomized by falling asleep on an inbounds play after a disputed out of bounds call. After arguing vociferously that the ball went off Terance Mann, no one put a man on Mann, who breezed in for an uncontested lay-in early in the fourth.

One hundred seconds after that, Grant Williams was convinced Luke Kennard committed a backcourt violation. While he was protesting, Kennard canned a three that made it 97-80.

Bad Basketball 101.

Boston started the season as a team on a mission. The Celtics have run roughshod over the rest of the league. Somewhere along the way, though, they lost some mojo and their joy. They’re in danger of burning themselves out physically and mentally before we hit the new year.

“We’re not perfect. We’re not going to be perfect. I think we want to be perfect so bad,” said Tatum. “We’ve been playing so well this season that when we haven’t these last two games it has felt a little bit worse.

“We feel like we should win every game. We got to get back to having fun. It wasn’t fun in Golden State. It wasn’t fun tonight. … We’re going to lose some games, but you got to have fun. … We shouldn’t be that tense. It’s not the finals. It’s not the playoffs. It’s Dec. 12.”

He’s right. It’s great that the Celtics want to steamroll the NBA and not repeat last year’s months of mediocrity. But the Green can’t be all gas and no brakes or they’re going to crash.

That’s where it’s incumbent on the 34-year-old Mazzulla to lower his team’s temperature – and his own.

Playing three games in four days, including a back-to-back against the Clippers and the Lakers, Mazzulla missed the mark as badly as his team.

The indefatigable Marcus Smart admitted that this six-game, five-city, three-time zone sojourn is taking its toll. “Everybody is tired. Everybody is ready to go home. Our mental strength is going to be tested these last two games,” said Smart on Monday morning at the team hotel.

I would be nervous to let Mazzulla cook a meal. He would leave it in too long. That’s what he does with his players.

There’s a clear trend with the interim boss going with the frontline guys when the situation calls for either calling off the dogs (Tatum and Brown playing against Phoenix after Boston built a 45-point lead) or for calculated capitulation. Monday night screamed for the latter.

After Leonard hit a corner three to put the Clips up 22 with 7:20 left, Tatum sailed a turnover into the stands. Then Leonard hit a turnaround jumper to put LA up 24.

Everyone knew the Celtics were done – except Mazzulla. Tatum, Brown, Brogdon, Smart, and Williams all remained on the court, wasted time and wasted energy for a team that intends to be playing meaningful games seven months from now.

He finally took them out with 3:16 to go.

Tatum said Mazzulla asked the players if they wanted to stay in the game.

That’s not how it should work. There was zero reason for Tatum (37), Brown (30), and Brogdon (31) to register those minutes.

That’s not exhibiting Celtic Pride. It’s foolish pride.

Compounding a bad loss with derelict minutes management is unacceptable. Part of Mazzulla’s job is to protect the players from themselves for the greater good of Banner No. 18.

The Celtics and their coach still have some growing pains and growing to do.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.