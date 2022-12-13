Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status uncertain after his second concussion in eight weeks

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he had no issue with the circumstances surrounding Pickett's exit.

Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of a concussion. Pickett's head slammed into the Acrisure Stadium turf while getting sacked by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return, playing one series before he was re-evaluated and removed from the game.

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for this week’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months.

Asked if he believes the protocol should be amended in light of the delayed onset of symptoms for Pickett, Tomlin replied “not at all.”

“When someone in the protocol is evaluated by the experts, they’re either cleared to participate or not,” Tomlin said. “Even when they are [cleared], which [Pickett] was, they watched him continually. As they continued to watch him, they decided to pull him and that’s the reality of it.”

Pickett's availability for Pittsburgh's trip to the improving Panthers (5-8) will likely depend on whether he is cleared of the protocol in time to return to practice. If Pickett can't go, either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph will get the start as the Steelers (5-8) try to avoid clinching the first losing season of Tomlin's 16-year tenure.

Pickett did not miss a start after entering the protocol the first time during a victory over Tampa Bay Oct. 16. Tomlin pointed out that Pickett was able to practice during the week. It remains unclear whether the rookie will be able to this time around.

“If he’s able to work, we’ll work him,” Tomlin said. “If he’s unable to work, obviously we’ll divvy those reps up between Mitch and Mason.”

Tomlin added he's not any more concerned about Pickett this time than he was when Pickett entered the protocol in October.

“I’m really comfortable with where we are," Tomlin said. “As I’ve mentioned in the past, when we’ve had injuries of this nature, I got nothing but great admiration and respect for our medical experts. People come from all over the world to visit with our guys and from other sports as well. And so I’ll let them do what it is they do.”