With David Krejci out for a second straight game, Pavel Zacha gets another chance at center spot

“If it was playoffs, he’d be playing,” coach Jim Montgomery said before puck drop against the Islanders at TD Garden. “We’re just making sure we’re being cautionary.”

Krejci dressed for the morning skate, but was not a participant in the skating-heavy portion of the proceedings. He spent time chatting with head physical therapist Joe Robinson near the end of practice.

The onus was on Krejci’s replacement in the No. 2 hole, Pavel Zacha, to continue to refine his game. The offseason acquisition from New Jersey (straight-up swap for Erik Haula) has been a strong three-zone player since his arrival. He has played both wings and center, filling holes on Montgomery’s top three lines. He was a natural fit with wingers Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk, the trio combining for the go-ahead goal in Sunday’s win at Vegas. Zacha’s saucer pass to DeBrusk finished a two-on-one started by Hall’s wall work in the neutral zone.

Faceoffs are a weak spot for Zacha, who entered Tuesday winning at a 38.1 percent clip. The Bruins believe more at-bats will help.

“I missed a couple games there not playing and just not practicing enough,” said Zacha, who had taken 84 faceoffs this season, compared to Krejci’s 228 (at a 50.4 success rate). “I focused on it a little bit in practice today. In the game I just have to get repetitions and get better from there.”

Montgomery said he hasn’t done a deep dive into why Zacha isn’t winning a majority share — clearly, it’s not his most pressing priority — but he’s happy with the 25-year-old’s overall game.

“He’s got great role models here,” Montgomery said, all but nodding at Krejci and Patrice Bergeron (60.2 percent).

The Islanders shut down the Bruins’ rush game in their 2021 second-round playoff series, winning in six games. The Bruins entered their first date against New York this season with a myriad of ways to score at five on five, whether off the rush, breaking out the puck, or possessing and grinding in the zone. At puck drop, they were No. 1 in the league in goals per game (3.89) and 10th in five-on-five goals (27).

Montgomery was pleased with the diversity of the attack, but felt his charges weren’t picking apart teams like earlier in the season.

“As a team and a staff we’ve got to recognize what’s there quicker in games,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten a little stagnant offensively, especially in the O-zone play — depending on who we’re playing, more than what we’re doing.

“Against man-on-man [defenses[, against zone, against hybrids, there’s different holes to look at and different ways to possess and different ways to score. Ultimately we want to create slot-shot chances and screens and rebounds. Against different systems there’s different ways to achieve that.”

The Bruins were dragging their feet Tuesday morning. It was their first day back from a seven-day western trip. To mitigate the effects of west-to-east travel, Montgomery said, they stayed an extra day in Vegas, and started the morning skate later (11:15 a.m., rather than 11) … The Bruins, 14-0-1 at home entering Tuesday, had a shot to become the fourth team in NHL history to win 15 of its first 16 home games. The last team was the 1973-74 Bruins (15-0-1). The 1929-30 Bruins also were 15-1-0 through their first 16. That team, which lost its second home game of the year, kept winning at the Garden until it was 21-1-0 at home, a mark no NHL team has matched.

