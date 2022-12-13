With more needs to be addressed, Red Sox could see what the trade market has to offer

With most of the big-name free agents off the board, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that the Red Sox see trades as an increasingly likely path forward in addressing needs, which feature at least an up-the-middle player (at shortstop, second base, or in center field), a righthanded bat, and a starting pitcher.

“I think [a trade is a likelier route], just by virtue of obviously how many players have signed. We expected that if we’re able to do everything we wanted to do this offseason it would be a mix of the two,” said Bloom. “Hopefully we will see the trade market start to come into focus a little bit more as everybody takes a breath from the free agent frenzy we’ve been experiencing.”