Royal family under the microscope in ‘The Crown,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’

Yep, and watching “The Crown” continues to be a split-screen experience: a series set in the past that unfolds while the family at its center keeps making news in the present.

In season five of Netflix’s “The Crown,” the British royal family is such a mess that as Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) watches her grandson try to get decent reception on her decrepit TV set, she remarks: “Even the televisions are metaphors in this place.’’

On Thursday, the second installment of “Harry & Meghan,’’ a six-part docuseries about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is slated to drop on Netflix. In the first installment, the couple spoke about the racism embedded within the British media’s coverage of their marriage — Markle is biracial — and the royal family’s refusal to acknowledge and combat what Harry called “the race element’' in that coverage. He said there is “a huge level of unconscious bias.’’

An image from the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Netflix

Will the subjects of race and the royal family be further addressed in Thursday’s installment? In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle said that while was pregnant with their son Archie, an unnamed member of the family voiced “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.’’

Two weeks ago, Susan Hussey, the late queen’s longest-serving lady-in-waiting, resigned after Ngozi Fulani, who is Black, was born in Britain, and leads a domestic abuse charity, said that Hussey repeatedly questioned her about “where do you really come from’' during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

(On the non-controversial side of the royal ledger, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, recently visited Boston to award the Earthshot Prize to innovators tackling climate change and other environmental issues.)

This season of “The Crown,’’ set in the 1990s, depicts the isolation of Harry and William’s mother, Princess Diana (an uncanny Elizabeth Debicki). The stage is set for next season, which will presumably focus on Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. Her boyfriend, Dodi al-Fayed, and the car’s driver, Henri Paul, also died in the crash.

In “Harry & Meghan,’’ while defending their decision to “step back’' from royal duties and forge a new life outside Britain, Harry says: “I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my Mum. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.’’

In “The Crown,’’ Prince Charles (Dominic West) openly chafes at the limitations of his role and the stodginess of the monarchy. In early September, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, making Prince Charles the king and in a position, finally, to deliver — or not — on his ideas for reform.

