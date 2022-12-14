Southborough native turns discarded Dunkin’ cups into ‘trash art’

Connell has been making art pieces from Dunkin’ cups, cardboard from Amazon packages, and leftover paint since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Or, they used to, until Connell starting turning them into pieces of art.

Since Southborough native Karen Connell was 10 years old, she’s had a large hot black Dunkin’ Donuts coffee “every day of my life.” “If you start stockpiling the cups, that’s 365 cups a year,” she said — all of which end up in the trash.

She said the pandemic showed her just how much waste she was producing, and inspired her to start using her “trash” to make “trash art,” as she calls it.

Connell works as an insurance agent at Connell & Curley Insurance Agency in Natick, and during the pandemic she was often the only person in her office and would receive all of their shipments and packages. For a time, the company’s recycler was unable to pick up cardboard, so she saw all of the cardboard from the company’s packages “stockpile.” “It was just shocking how much cardboard there is in the world,” she said, citing the environmental impact of all of the discarded waste.

Connell has always loved crafts, and she realized she might have found her next project. “The visual” of the cardboard piling up at her office “is what kind of got me to say — I don’t know why I would ever buy paper,” she explained. “I realized that: oh, right here is my creative outlet. I don’t need to buy anything; I can just create this into something.”

One of Karen Connell's pieces is E.T. made from corrugated cardboard. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Her first piece was a gift for her niece’s seventh birthday. They couldn’t be together in person back then, so Connell shaped her niece’s initials out of cardboard and Dunkin’ cups, painted them, and then took pictures of the initials in places they used to go.

Once they could finally see each other again, Connell gave her niece the piece, and she put it up in her room. “My nieces are my biggest fans,” she said, “they love the trash art.”

Connell tries to create her pieces out of only materials that would otherwise be thrown away or recycled. She has a sibling who works in property management, and often uses his leftover paint — even when it’s in unusual colors, like neon orange — to paint her creations.

Dunkin' coffee cups form the basis of this holiday garland made by Southborough's Karen Connell.

One seasonal piece, made from deconstructed, painted Dunkin’ cups, looks like a holiday garland of bright green holly and red berries. It hangs on the mantel in her office. She’s also made a number of signs for Boston Marathon runners to use every year.

Her main goal is “just to make people smile,” and “make more joy in the world.” But she also hopes that her work will help inspire viewers to “be more mindful of trash,” and realize that the things they were otherwise planning on throwing away could have plenty of creative uses.

