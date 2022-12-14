Elizabeth Warren introduces new bill to combat crypto fraud

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced new legislation Wednesday aimed at cracking down on money laundering, fraud, and theft in the cryptocurrency industry.
The bill, called the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, would bring to crypto some of the same rules that govern the US financial system. One of the primary goals is to close some of the loopholes that criminals and terrorists have been exploiting, Warren’s office said.
The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, comes during a tumultuous period in the industry and just weeks after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
“Rogue nations, oligarchs, drug lords, and human traffickers are using digital assets to launder billions in stolen funds, evade sanctions, and finance terrorism,” Warren said in a press release. “The crypto industry should follow common-sense rules like banks, brokers, and Western Union.”
Advertisement
For example, Warren said, the bill would extend “know-your-customer” requirements to digital asset wallet providers, crypto miners, and other groups that validate and secure crypto transactions. The bill would also prohibit financial institutions from doing transactions with anonymous accounts and require operators of crypto ATMs to verify the identify of their customers.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.