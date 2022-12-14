Plan would convert NYC office space into residences

New York City’s business districts would get a makeover under a blueprint unveiled Wednesday, with recommendations to convert office space to residential areas, make outdoor dining permanent, and improve transit. The report from a committee of business leaders including Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon and Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis chief executive Mary Ann Tighe contains 40 recommendations to reimagine the city’s business districts as around-the-clock, mixed-use destinations. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams launched the “New” New York Panel seven months ago as an effort to reengage a business community still reeling from the pandemic as their employees work from home or flee to other lower-tax locales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter suspends account that tracked Musk’s jet travels

Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday. “He said this is free speech and he’s doing the opposite,” said Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college sophomore and programmer who started the flight-tracking account, in an interview with the Associated Press. Started in 2020 when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted the Gulfstream jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended. Sweeney said he woke up Wednesday to a flood of messages from people who saw that @elonjet was suspended and all its tweets had disappeared. He logged into Twitter and saw a notice that the account was permanently suspended for breaking Twitter’s rules. But the note didn’t explain which rules were broken. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Visa to invest $1 billion in Africa

Visa will invest $1 billion in its business across Africa as the technology giant seeks to push adoption of digital payments across the continent. The investment will be spread over five years, chief executive Al Kelly said during the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The forum is taking place alongside the US-Africa Leaders Summit, which drew about 50 heads of state and senior government officials from African countries to address issues related to COVID-19, food security, and the climate crisis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

RECALL

GM recalling vehicles over running lights

General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the United States and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, and GMC Yukon SUVs. Also included are Cadillac CT4s and CT5s from the 2020 to 2023 model years, as well as Buick Envisions from 2021 to 2023. GM says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that daytime running lights that stay on with headlights can cause glare for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will update software, or it will be updated online. Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 23. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta accused of stoking hate speech on Facebook in Africa

Meta Platforms Inc. has been accused of amplifying hate speech and inciting violence on Facebook in Africa, in a lawsuit filed in Kenya’s high court that’s calling for about $2 billion in restitution. The case was brought by Ethiopian researchers Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, along with Kenyan human rights group Katiba Institute, and supported by legal nonprofit Foxglove. Meareg’s father, chemistry professor Meareg Amare, was shot and killed outside his home last November after a series of hateful posts targeted him for attack, the court filings state. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAS

Average price at the pump lowest in 14 months

Average pump prices in the United States fell by nearly 1 percent overnight Tuesday, the largest decline since late March 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down offices and schools across the country, devastating fuel demand. The national average of gasoline now stands at $3.214 a gallon, according to auto club AAA. That’s the cheapest price American motorists have paid in more than 14 months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The newsroom of The Washington Post on May 18, 2017. JUSTIN T. GELLERSON/NYT

MEDIA

Washington Post looking at job cuts next year

The Washington Post will continue to eliminate jobs early next year, Publisher Fred Ryan said Wednesday, weeks after the paper announced it would shutter its Sunday magazine and lay off 11 newsroom employees. Ryan said at a companywide meeting that the cuts will probably amount to a ‘’single-digit percentage’' of the company’s 2,500 employees but did not provide specifics. He added, though, that the company will add new jobs to offset the loss of positions that are ‘’no longer serving readers,’’ and that The Post’s total head count will not be reduced. The publisher walked out of the meeting after dozens of employees raised their hands and peppered him with questions. Plans for job cuts will be finalized ‘’over the coming weeks,’’ Post spokeswoman Kathy Baird said in a statement. — THE WASHINGTON POST

BANKING

HSBC reaching out to bankers being laid off elsewhere

As global banks from Credit Suisse to Goldman Sachs prepare for a fresh wave of job cuts, HSBC is going on the offensive. In a move that illustrates the cutthroat world of Wall Street, HSBC has been sending recruitment e-mails to bankers and other employees at firms facing job losses. Credit Suisse staff who are leaving the bank in Europe and Asia were among those to receive the message, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. — BLOOMBERG NEWS