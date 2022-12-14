Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 6) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Four tundra swans were found at the Beech Forest in Provincetown during the annual Cape Cod Waterfowl Census. They have also been seen at nearby Clapps Pond.
An adult brown booby continued to be seen off Eastham bay beaches and was photographed sitting on the rocks at Breakwater Beach in Brewster.
Other birds at First Encounter Beach included a snow goose, 2 pomarine jaegers, 7 unidentified jaegers, 2 dovekies, 600 razorbills, 900 black-legged kittiwakes, a lesser black-backed gull, 4 Cory’s shearwaters, 1 great shearwater, 1,000 Northern gannets, and 2 bald eagles.
At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a little gull, 2 thick-billed murres, 46 common murres, 1,500 razorbills, 2 dovekies, 2,400 black-legged kittiwakes, 7 Iceland gulls, 31 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, and 1,400 Northern gannets.
Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing common gallinule in Mashpee, an Eastern phoebe in Falmouth, a blue-winged teal in Marstons Mills, 17 red crossbills and 310 American wigeon in Yarmouth, great egrets in Chatham and Yarmouth, a marbled godwit and 2 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and an evening grosbeak in Eastham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.