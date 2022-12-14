Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 6) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Four tundra swans were found at the Beech Forest in Provincetown during the annual Cape Cod Waterfowl Census. They have also been seen at nearby Clapps Pond.

An adult brown booby continued to be seen off Eastham bay beaches and was photographed sitting on the rocks at Breakwater Beach in Brewster.