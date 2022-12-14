The most stylish people of 2022? Ayanna Pressley made the NYT’s list. So did ... Ben Affleck.

Among the familiar names on this year’s roundup? Representative Ayanna Pressley and, rather surprisingly, Ben Affleck.

Both artists made the New York Times’ list of the 93 most stylish people of the year, a cheeky compendium of head-turning cultural figures, TV characters, and one invasive insect (the Spotted lanternfly).

The most stylish people of 2022 run the gamut, from Rihanna, who famously rocked a baby bump on the cover of Vogue last spring, to Bad Bunny, who’s upended gender norms as he’s climbed the charts.

Pressley was recognized for co-sponsoring the CROWN Act, which bans discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

The Massachusetts congresswoman once proudly wore Senegalese twists. But in 2020, she revealed she’d lost her hair due to alopecia universalis, and she knew she had to redefine what it meant to be proud of her ethnicity, and to feel beautiful. “I don’t need hair to have a crown,” Pressley said in an interview with the Globe.

The CROWN Act, or the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair legislation, “seeks to reframe the politics around everyone’s ‘crowning glory,’” the New York Times wrote.

Affleck, meanwhile, was praised by the publication for his improved style over the past year, thanks no doubt to the influence of his better half, Jennifer Lopez.

“Since getting back together with [Lopez], he has submitted without apparent resistance to a glow-up, going from Dunkin’ to Gucci in less than a year,” the publication wrote.

Of course, Affleck isn’t always camera-ready. During his highly publicized trip to Paris with Lopez over the summer, he was famously caught snoozing aboard a gigantic yacht: mouth open, feet up.

But, look at that outfit. At least Affleck’s well dressed?

Per the NYT, other stylish people of 2022 include Lizzo, Florence Pugh, Senator-elect John Fetterman, Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, Doja Cat, Mary J. Blige, Heidi Klum in her Halloween worm costume, Maddy Perez in “Eurphoria,” and Lil Nas X, among others.

