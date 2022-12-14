How do I keep half-hearted holiday gifts from hurting my feelings?

I’m a public school teacher (single, no kids) and spend Christmas with the same group of extended family and friends, who in general make much more than me. I’m expected to spend a lot on gifts, including for kids I like but barely know, and I put a lot of thought into choosing gifts. Meanwhile, I get generic stuff from the $10 table next to the cash register. It’s not the money — I’d be happy with a cheap mug from the college most of us attended; that would seem more personal. It makes me feel I’m not an important member of the group. How to keep this from making my Christmas blue?

Advertisement

K.B. / Texas

As much as you can, stop thinking of your Christmas crew’s Wrapped-Object Ritual (WOR) as gift giving. It’s not gift giving in your emotional language, and the mistranslation is hurting you. Consider the WOR, instead, as if you were an anthropologist or ambassador to another country: as a cultural ritual that doesn’t mean anything to you personally and isn’t expected to.

Of course, you aren’t really an anthropologist or ambassador. This means no scientific discoveries or national interests will be affected by how well or badly you perform the WOR, nor are you receiving external funding to support your efforts, so you might as well try to get through it spending as little money and mental effort as possible. The mental effort is key here. Stop giving thoughtful gifts to people who give you Garfield mugs, eh? Give what you can afford.

Consider gifting to families rather than individuals, and/or giving the same consumable item or versions of it every year. And even if giving the gifts isn’t meaningful, maybe buying them can be. Is there a charity, local artist, or small business you’d like to support?

Advertisement

If there are “expectations” that you’re going to do more than that, those with expectations are going to be disappointed, and the crew can live with that. They’ve been disappointing you for years now, after all. Let’s let everyone make polite smiles and feign excitement this Christmas; why should it be just you?

Then, figure out when and with whom you can have meaningful gift exchanges, and invest your emotional energy (and disposable dollars) into those. The fact is — and this is a great time of year to remind people — ”gift compatibility” is a complicated matter. Even within the same culture, the same family, gifts can mean very different things to different people. Is a gift a ritual? A boast? An obligation? A show of love? A way to recognize the recipient’s unique nature? Gift compatibility requires at least three things: compatible attitudes about what gifts mean, which for most people is deep-seated and often unconscious; a relationship strong enough to want to give gifts; and sufficient overlap of interests.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.