14-year-old Roxbury boy arrested with loaded gun, police say

At approximately 4:28 p.m. members of the Boston Police Department’s youth violence strike force stopped the boy in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street as part of a gun investigation, police said.

A 14-year-old Roxbury boy who was allegedly carrying a loaded gun equipped with a laser sight was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Police said they found a 9mm gun in the boy’s waistband. The gun had a laser sight and was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber, police said.

The boy was taken into custody without incident and was due to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, police said.

