Fancy a tribute to the Blue Line in the style of a Shakespearean sonnet? The chatbot offers up this stylish, if less than factual, verse:

Like a lot of people lately, I’ve been playing with ChatGPT , an artificial intelligence model developed by a firm called OpenAI. The program scours the web and uses algorithms to generate pretty good writing on any topic you can think of, and in any style you can imagine, all in just a few seconds. And it does it way better than any bot ever has.

The Blue Line, thy steel steed doth speed/ Through the city, a serpentine trail/ From the depths of the earth, to the sky so high/ Thou art a lifeline, without fail.

Clever! It was all fun and games until I wondered if the chatbot would be any good at my own job.

“Write a humorous column on teenagers in the style of Yvonne Abraham,” I requested. I had just attempted this myself, so I had a point of comparison. In response, the bot produced cold writing, stacked with cliches and generic content, all of which I generally try to avoid. But bits of it also kind of sounded like me. For example:

But the real kicker is the attitude. Oh, the attitude. It’s like teenagers have been possessed by some kind of sass-monster that just can’t be tamed.

Elsewhere in the bot’s column, I found writing quirks that showed the machine had really learned something in the few seconds it took to analyze my work – coined words, liberal use of parentheses, phrases like “don’t get me wrong” and “here’s the thing.”

God, I’m predictable.

“This is C- you, at best,” my blessed editor said, when I ran the synthetic column by him. “If you filed this I would think something was seriously amiss.”

I wouldn’t file it (I swear!), but something is still seriously amiss. This stuff is creepy as heck.

As my colleague Spencer Buell has demonstrated, the chatbot does a pretty good job of imitating Boston Globe news stories, though the articles still have a middle-school quality to them that prevents them from passing as the real thing. (For middle-schoolers, and even high-schoolers, that won’t be a problem. When I entered the prompt from my freshman’s recent history assignment, the bot spat out a pretty good essay on the spread of Islam. Educators take note!)

The AI stories might not be able to fool Globe readers – yet – but the bot already does a good job at writing that requires less creativity: Straightforward letters and basic corporate communications, for example. It’s easy to see how this technology could displace workers in white collar workplaces, just as robotic assembly lines have emptied out car factories in the Midwest, especially since OpenAI has smarter versions of the bot on the way. This technology is already threatening to upend the art and graphic design worlds, as apps like Lensa generate illustrations that are every bit as good as those most humans could manage. And a bot that can detect and fix programming errors will surely mean companies need fewer programmers.

Will journalism, already facing plenty of existential peril, face a similar threat?

Daron Acemoglu says it shouldn’t. The MIT economist, who has written about AI as a potentially disruptive force, says this technology can’t replicate “human creativity and value” merely by scouring the web for examples to imitate.

“I don’t think it will replace our best op-ed writers,” he said, possibly reacting to the panic in my voice. “It can wipe out jobs that require less creativity, as automation always does.”

The “real scary scenario,” Acemoglu said, is that the bot won’t ever get good enough to replace workers, but it will still be widely deployed to cut costs and jobs anyway. In other words, corporations may decide artificial cleverness is good enough, and that human intelligence has gotten too expensive. But as Acemoglu cautions, it’s too early to panic just yet.

Or, as my algorithmic alter-ego puts it:

In the end, it’s important to remember that AI is just a tool. It can be a useful one, to be sure, but it’s nowhere near as intelligent or capable as the human mind. So let’s not get too carried away with the hype.

Super, super creepy.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.