Attleboro man charged with raping 13-year-old in Fairhaven in 2001

Rene Brown, a lawyer for Avila, said in a brief phone interview that her client denies the allegation.

Patrick R. Avila was arraigned in Bristol Superior Court in Fall River on a charge of rape of a child with force, Quinn’s office said in a statement. Avila pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 bail.

A 37-year-old Attleboro man was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Fairhaven in 2001, the fourth defendant charged with a cold case rape under Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s untested rape kit initiative, authorities said.

Quinn’s office said Avila was initially charged earlier this year in Juvenile Court owing to his age at the time of the alleged offense; the case was moved to adult court following a transfer hearing in September, Quinn’s office said.

Advertisement

Avila was indicted in November, prompting the arraignment Tuesday.

Authorities said the victim was assaulted in October 2001 after attending a school dance, where she’d met up with a 17-year-old she knew named Brandon St. Don.

At some point during the night, prosecutors said, the girl left the dance with St. Don, who took her to another location where he provided her with alcoholic mixed drinks.

She became dizzy and felt like passing out, authorities said, and St. Don took her to a friend’s house on Delano Street in Fairhaven, telling her it was a “safe place.”

When they arrived at the friend’s house, St. Don dragged the victim into a car where she blacked out and where St. Don began raping her as she was stripped naked, according to Quinn’s office.

A witness who saw St. Don intervened, pulling him off the girl, punching him, and forcing him to leave the property before offering the victim clothes and helping her to his basement, where “he allowed her to sleep,” Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Patrick Avila was also present when the victim was discovered naked in the car with St. Don and when she was assisted by the witness into the house,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said St. Don was later convicted of sexually assaulting the victim and served a state prison sentence.

“It is now alleged that defendant Avila sexually assaulted the young victim in the basement after she had already been raped by St. Don,” the statement said.

Prosecutors added that Avila likely wouldn’t have been charged if not for Quinn’s untested rape kit initiative launched in 2019, when his office received a grant to have a private lab analyze 1,148 previously untested kits in Bristol County.

Avila had to provide a DNA sample to authorities in 2010 following a separate felony conviction, Quinn’s office said. Testing by the private lab roughly a decade later showed Avila’s DNA was present in oral swabs in the victim’s rape kit, prosecutors said.

“The victim has indicated that although she knew who Avila was at that time, she did not have any relationship with him, has no memory of seeing him that night, and never consented to any sexual contact with Avila,” the statement said. “When recently advised that there was evidence of sexual contact with Avila on that date, the victim was shocked and upset.”

Avila’s the fourth defendant in Bristol County to be charged in connection with a cold case rape as part of Quinn’s untested kit initiative, officials said.

Advertisement

Quinn said he was pleased to see a fourth defendant charged as part of the initiative.

“The victims and law enforcement had a right to have these kits fully tested,” Quinn said in the statement. “We look forward to completing the testing of all of the rape kits in Bristol County within the next month or two. I am very proud that our office identified this very serious problem and did something about it.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.