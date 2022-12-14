Baker withdraws controversial pardon requests in Fells Acres child abuse case

But after pushback from some councilors, “it is apparent that there are not sufficient votes from the Governor’s Council to support a pardon for the Amiraults,” Terry MacCormack, a Baker spokesman, said in a statement.

The Governor’s Council on Tuesday held a hearing weighing the pardon recommendations for the siblings, whom Baker had sought pardons for because he said he had “grave doubt regarding the evidentiary strength” of their convictions in the mid-1980s.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday he is withdrawing his pardon requests for Gerald Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave, siblings convicted nearly 40 years ago in the notorious Fells Acres child sexual abuse case, citing an apparent lack of support on the state panel that must approve them.

“Therefore, the Governor is withdrawing his pardon petition,” he said.

Patti Amirault, wife of Gerald Amirault spoke to the council on Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Baker, who is leaving office in January, had issued the pardon recommendations against the advice of his Advisory Board of Pardons, a first for him amid four batches of pardons he’s issued in the waning months of his tenure.

In a September letter, the board urged him to deny Gerald Amirault’s clemency petition and, a month earlier, told LeFave in a letter that the court system was the “appropriate avenue to pursue vacating a conviction.”

But Baker has repeatedly said he felt wiping away their convictions was the right move, saying as recently as Tuesday that he read several court decisions, including a 1998 ruling issued by Superior Court Judge Isaac Borenstein, who at the time voided LeFave’s abuse conviction. Borenstein ruled in a 140-page decision that LeFave’s alleged victims were manipulated by “overzealous” investigators who succumbed to a “climate of panic, if not hysteria.”

“It’s a question, from my point of view, about whether or not the process that everyone’s entitled to here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts was properly applied or not. That’s the issue,” Baker told reporters Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

