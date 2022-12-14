Berklee College of Music student from China arrested on federal stalking charge

Rollins’s office said the case unfolded in October, when the alleged victim put up a flier “on or near” campus that said, among other things, “Stand with Chinese People,” as well as “We Want Freedom” and “We Want Democracy.”

Xiaolei Wu, 25, was slated to make his initial appearance in the case Wednesday afternoon in US District Court in Boston, said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office in a statement. The results of the hearing weren’t immediately available. No lawyer was listed for Wu in online court documents.

A Berklee College of Music student from China was arrested Wednesday on a federal stalking charge for allegedly making online threats to a fellow Chinese national who had put up a flier near the Boston campus calling for freedom and democracy in their home country, according to prosecutors.

The alleged victim is a lawful permanent resident of the US from China who still has family there, records show. She belonged to an online chat group for members of the Berklee Class of 2024 that Wu also belonged to, according to legal filings.

Shortly before 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 22, after the alleged victim had posted the flier, Wu allegedly posted in a WeChat forum for the Class of 2024 that she was “about to be killed by Public Security,” an affidavit said.

Hours later, Wu allegedly posted that he “called the tipoff line in the country, the public security agency will go greet your family,” and he also wrote that the woman should take down the poster or he would “chop your ... hand(s) off,” the affidavit said.

Rollins’s office said Wu also allegedly solicited others to find out where the victim was living and publicly posted her email address “in the hopes that others would abuse the victim online.”

Prosecutors, Rollins said in the statement, won’t abide threats or harassment of any kind.

“The Department of Justice will always defend the right to engage in free speech and political expression,” Rollins said. “We allege that Mr. Wu’s threatening and harassing behavior was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist’s expressed views dissenting of the PRC,” the People’s Republic of China.

“We will not tolerate threats, harassment or any other repression attempts against those peacefully promoting their ideas, doing their jobs, or expressing their opinions,” Rollins continued. “Freedom of speech is a constitutional right here in the United States and we will protect and defend it at all costs.”

Her words were echoed by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

“Today, the FBI arrested Xiaolei Wu for repeatedly threatening and infringing on the rights of a civic activist who spoke out against the ruling Communist Party of China,” Bonavolonta said. “We believe Mr. Wu stalked, harassed, and reported the victim’s support for democracy to law enforcement in the People’s Republic of China so it would launch an investigation into the victim and her family.”

Bonavolonta said Wu’s “alleged conduct is incredibly disturbing and goes completely against our country’s democratic values.”

A request for comment was sent to Berklee on Wednesday afternoon.

