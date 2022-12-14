fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bomb threat prompts several building evacuations on Tufts campus

Authorities say to avoid Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and Campus Center

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Tufts University.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/file

Three buildings on the Tufts University campus in Medford and Somerville were being evacuated late Wednesday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat, officials said.

People in Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and Campus center were being ordered to take their belongings and evacuate “immediately,” Tufts University police said in a tweet at 3:39 p.m.

The university asked people to follow instructions from authorities and take shelter in the Aidekman Arts Center at 40 Talbot Ave. or the Joyce Cummings Center at 177 College Ave.

