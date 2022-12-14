Bomb threat prompts several building evacuations on Tufts campus

Three buildings on the Tufts University campus in Medford and Somerville were being evacuated late Wednesday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat, officials said.
People in Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and Campus center were being ordered to take their belongings and evacuate “immediately,” Tufts University police said in a tweet at 3:39 p.m.
TuftsAlert BOMB THREAT Medford/Somerville campus. Evacuate Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, Campus Center immediately. Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area.— Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) December 14, 2022
The university asked people to follow instructions from authorities and take shelter in the Aidekman Arts Center at 40 Talbot Ave. or the Joyce Cummings Center at 177 College Ave.
TuftsAlert: There is a BOMB THREAT on the Medford/Somerville campus.— Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) December 14, 2022
Evacuate immediately:
Ballou Hall
Miller Hall
Campus Center
Take belongings. Follow instructions from authorities. https://t.co/vIZVdKVJoZ pic.twitter.com/Sn8eEEsWKz
This breaking news story will be updated.
