Boston City Council approves committee to study reparations

The apology was accompanied by a resolution “to dedicate policies and efforts to repair past and present harm done to Black Americans via systemic racism.” The National African-American Reparations Committee has encouraged cities to take similar actions to educate the public on harms caused by chattel slavery. Other recommendations the committee has made include the creation of an African Holocaust Institute.

The vote came after the council in June issued a formal apology for the city’s p art in the transatlantic slave trade , and “the death, misery, and deprivation that this practice caused.”

The Boston City Council on Wednesday agreed to create a commission to study ways to provide reparations for African Americans, another step forward in a decades-long effort to deliver reparative justice for the local Black community.

Municipalities across the country have looked to the reparations plan roadmap to inform their own efforts at reparative justice.

In July, Amherst Town Council members approved an initial $2 million for a reparative justice fund.

In Providence, elected officials approved a $10 million budget for reparations programs for Black and Indigenous residents, but the program guidelines imply that some white residents can apply, too. The city is accepting proposals for reparative justice programs suggested in its 11-point investment plan, which includes advancing African heritage-owned media and studying racial and gender business disparities.

Last week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed a commission to study reparations in St. Louis, Missouri, where nearly half of the population identifies as Black or African American.

On the state level, a reparations task force in California is similarly considering eligibility requirements for reparations. The task force has tried to quantify the harm into dollar amounts. For example, to address the harms Black Californians took from housing discrimination between 1933 and 1977, the state would have to provide $223,239 in compensation per person, the task force calculated.

Meanwhile, the idea of providing reparations has gained little traction on Capitol Hill.





