Boston police justified in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Dorchester during confrontation in 2019, Suffolk prosecutors say

“This finding takes into full account the events of that tragic day, and we issue it entirely aware of the lasting trauma for everyone involved in and affected by those events, including Mr. Ellerbe’s family and the officers at the scene,” said District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden in a statement.

Boston police were justified in fatally shooting 19-year-old Jaymil Ellerbe in 2019 in Dorchester , according to Suffolk County prosecutors, who cited civilian witness testimony indicating Ellerbe refused officers’ repeated commands to drop his gun and fired at them first during the deadly exchange.

A lawyer for Ellerbe’s family said Wednesday that his relatives did not wish to comment.

Hayden on Wednesday released an eight-page report prepared by his predecessor, Rachael S. Rollins, now US attorney for Massachusetts, laying out her findings, as well as additional investigatory materials related to the case.

Rollins wrote in her report that Ellerbe and another man, Ernest Watkins, were allegedly involved in a shooting incident around 5:15 p.m. on June 24, 2019, at the Doherty-Gibson Playground in Dorchester.

A responding Boston police officer, Vladimir Xavier, saw Ellerbe and Watkins flee the scene, heading up Dorchester Avenue onto Melville Street, the report said. Xavier pursued the men on his bicycle, and Ellerbe at one point dropped his firearm on Silloway Street, according to the report. Ellerbe picked up the gun and kept running, with Xavier now giving chase on foot.

On Penhallow Street, the report said, Watkins fled through a yard and Ellerbe stopped running, setting off the fatal confrontation.

Xavier and another responding officer, Hoang Nguyen, repeatedly commanded Ellerbe to drop his gun, according to the report.

“Mr. Ellerbe did not comply and instead raised his firearm and aimed it at the officers who were 15-20 feet away,” Rollins wrote. “Shots were fired. The exact sequence of who fired first is not entirely clear. Officer Xavier stated that he fired the first shot when he saw Mr. Ellerbe raise the gun and point it at him and Officer Nguyen.”

A civilian witness whose name was redacted in the report told investigators he’d observed the entire interaction, and that Ellerbe “walked past two houses, stopped, aimed, and was the first to shoot one to two shots at the officers,” Rollins wrote.

The report said Xavier told investigators Ellerbe fell to the ground “after the first shot” but kept aiming his gun at the officers, who again told him to drop it.

Ellerbe, Rollins wrote, “refused to comply” and “brought his weapon closer, so Officer Xavier fired two more shots at him. Officer Xavier took cover behind [a] tree and fired one more shot.”

An autopsy later found that Ellerbe was shot six times, five times in the feet and leg area and once in the torso. Ballistics evidence indicated Xavier fired his weapon six times, and Nguyen fired once, the report said.

The civilian witness, the report said, told authorities that when Ellerbe was on the ground after being shot in the leg, he “held the gun to his chest and aimed it at officers.” The witness said police “fired shots at Mr. Ellerbe as he lay on the ground. Mr. [redacted]’s stated impression of the interaction as a whole was that the officers showed a considerable amount of restraint.”

Though the witness’s name is redacted in Rollins’s report, his statements are similar to what longtime Dorchester resident Leonard Lee told The Boston Globe at the time of the shooting.

Lee said in 2019 that he had just sat down for dinner when he heard someone shouting outside his window: “Put the gun down!”

The officers screamed that several times, Lee said. “Put the gun down, put the gun down,’’ he said.

When Lee looked outside, he said he saw a teenager, later identified by police as Ellerbe, holding a handgun and backing away from the officers.

Lee said he saw the officers get off their bikes, imploring the teen to put the gun down, and that he also began screaming, telling Ellerbe, “They are going to kill you. Put the gun down. Put the [expletive] gun down.”

The report said investigators arrived at their findings after reviewing a number of materials, including video surveillance footage from more than 100 cameras, bullet trajectory analysis, and interviews with more than 20 civilian witnesses.

“After careful consideration of the facts and the law, I conclude that Officers Hoang Nguyen and Vladimir Xavier acted reasonably and lawfully,” Rollins wrote in the report.

She added that while her findings address the “lawfulness” of the officers’ actions, “I am critically aware of the tragedy of this day and the trauma and loss suffered by Mr. Ellerbe’s family.”

